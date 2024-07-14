House With Eight Light Courtyards / ha

+ 13

Structural Designer: Takashi Sudo

City: Yokohama

Country: Japan

``8 light gardens,'' ``3 top lights,'' and ``4 high side lights'' create a rich interior space. The facade has a simple and bold design that expresses the uniqueness of the architecture. Manipulating the purity of flowing air with meticulous and delicate details

"idea" -Regarding the structure, to realize a dynamic spatial composition in which the two-story atrium and three-story atrium overlap with each other at different angles, we created the structure by using steel beams, where necessary, based on traditional wooden structures. The ``opening that guides light'' uses bent steel frames for the sash frame to achieve delicate details with fewer lines. We designed the shading of light and shadow in the room by eliminating side and hanging walls.

The ``eight light gardens'' were scattered throughout the site to maximize the site's potential, and consideration was given to guiding the necessary amount of light into the adjacent interior space. The ``wooden feel'' is achieved by focusing on the thickness of the walls, adopting ``W walls'' at key points, and designing openings in the ``W walls'' to create a sense of depth in the frame. I have succeeded in erasing it.

By designing the "three top lights" at key points that are functionally necessary, each private room has a space with minimal openings to the neighboring property, ensuring privacy.