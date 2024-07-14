Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
House With Eight Light Courtyards / ha

House With Eight Light Courtyards / ha

Houses
Yokohama, Japan
  • Structural Designer: Takashi Sudo
  • City: Yokohama
  • Country: Japan
House With Eight Light Courtyards / ha - Image 2 of 18

``8 light gardens,'' ``3 top lights,'' and ``4 high side lights'' create a rich interior space. The facade has a simple and bold design that expresses the uniqueness of the architecture. Manipulating the purity of flowing air with meticulous and delicate details

House With Eight Light Courtyards / ha - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
House With Eight Light Courtyards / ha - Image 18 of 18
Plan
House With Eight Light Courtyards / ha - Image 4 of 18

"idea" -Regarding the structure, to realize a dynamic spatial composition in which the two-story atrium and three-story atrium overlap with each other at different angles, we created the structure by using steel beams, where necessary, based on traditional wooden structures. The ``opening that guides light'' uses bent steel frames for the sash frame to achieve delicate details with fewer lines. We designed the shading of light and shadow in the room by eliminating side and hanging walls. 

House With Eight Light Courtyards / ha - Image 3 of 18

The ``eight light gardens'' were scattered throughout the site to maximize the site's potential, and consideration was given to guiding the necessary amount of light into the adjacent interior space. The ``wooden feel'' is achieved by focusing on the thickness of the walls, adopting ``W walls'' at key points, and designing openings in the ``W walls'' to create a sense of depth in the frame. I have succeeded in erasing it.

House With Eight Light Courtyards / ha - Image 15 of 18
House With Eight Light Courtyards / ha - Interior Photography

By designing the "three top lights" at key points that are functionally necessary, each private room has a space with minimal openings to the neighboring property, ensuring privacy.

House With Eight Light Courtyards / ha - Interior Photography

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "House With Eight Light Courtyards / ha" 14 Jul 2024. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags