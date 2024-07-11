Rumah Tresna / Alexis Dornier + Ida Bagus Oka

+ 25

Main House Architecture: Ida Bagus Oka

Additional Houses Architecture: Alexis Dornier

Interior Designer: Alexis Dornier

Landscape Designer: Surya Kembar

Construction: Surya Kembar

City: Ubud

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. Alexis Dornier Makings has completed "Rumah Tresna," a private residence inn located in Bali. The residence, designed by Alexis Dornier, features reclaimed timber sourced from historical structures such as old railroad tracks, bridges, and sunken ships. This choice of materials is part of an effort to utilize sustainable resources, adding a unique historical element to the structure's aesthetic.

"Rumah Tresna" combines traditional Indonesian architectural styles with modern design principles. The residence includes a large covered outdoor area within the main house, blending indoor and outdoor environments.

The design incorporates a pool that integrates with the living space, creating a fluid living environment. Large trees around the property provide shade, contributing to natural cooling both indoors and out.

The ensemble includes a main house and three guest houses. Inspired by Sumatran architecture, the guest houses feature pointed roofs and arched windows that balance these dynamic forms. Strategic use of glass and wide overhangs help manage the indoor climate, protecting against rain and sun while maintaining natural light.