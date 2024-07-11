Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Indonesia
  Rumah Tresna / Alexis Dornier + Ida Bagus Oka

Rumah Tresna / Alexis Dornier + Ida Bagus Oka

Rumah Tresna / Alexis Dornier + Ida Bagus Oka - Exterior Photography, Forest, GardenRumah Tresna / Alexis Dornier + Ida Bagus Oka - Interior Photography, ChairRumah Tresna / Alexis Dornier + Ida Bagus Oka - Interior Photography, Living RoomRumah Tresna / Alexis Dornier + Ida Bagus Oka - Image 5 of 30Rumah Tresna / Alexis Dornier + Ida Bagus Oka - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Ubud, Indonesia
  • Main House Architecture: Ida Bagus Oka
  • Additional Houses Architecture: Alexis Dornier
  • Interior Designer: Alexis Dornier
  • Landscape Designer: Surya Kembar
  • Construction: Surya Kembar
  • City: Ubud
  • Country: Indonesia
Rumah Tresna / Alexis Dornier + Ida Bagus Oka - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Vandi Angga

Text description provided by the architects. Alexis Dornier Makings has completed "Rumah Tresna," a private residence inn located in Bali. The residence, designed by Alexis Dornier, features reclaimed timber sourced from historical structures such as old railroad tracks, bridges, and sunken ships. This choice of materials is part of an effort to utilize sustainable resources, adding a unique historical element to the structure's aesthetic.

Rumah Tresna / Alexis Dornier + Ida Bagus Oka - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Vandi Angga
Rumah Tresna / Alexis Dornier + Ida Bagus Oka - Image 17 of 30
Master Plan - Ground Floor
Rumah Tresna / Alexis Dornier + Ida Bagus Oka - Image 8 of 30
© Vandi Angga

"Rumah Tresna" combines traditional Indonesian architectural styles with modern design principles. The residence includes a large covered outdoor area within the main house, blending indoor and outdoor environments.

Rumah Tresna / Alexis Dornier + Ida Bagus Oka - Interior Photography, Chair
© Vandi Angga
Rumah Tresna / Alexis Dornier + Ida Bagus Oka - Image 18 of 30
Master Plan - 1st Floor
Rumah Tresna / Alexis Dornier + Ida Bagus Oka - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Vandi Angga

The design incorporates a pool that integrates with the living space, creating a fluid living environment. Large trees around the property provide shade, contributing to natural cooling both indoors and out.

Rumah Tresna / Alexis Dornier + Ida Bagus Oka - Image 7 of 30
© Vandi Angga
Rumah Tresna / Alexis Dornier + Ida Bagus Oka - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Beam
© Vandi Angga
Rumah Tresna / Alexis Dornier + Ida Bagus Oka - Image 26 of 30
Kids House - Section 01

The ensemble includes a main house and three guest houses. Inspired by Sumatran architecture, the guest houses feature pointed roofs and arched windows that balance these dynamic forms. Strategic use of glass and wide overhangs help manage the indoor climate, protecting against rain and sun while maintaining natural light.

Rumah Tresna / Alexis Dornier + Ida Bagus Oka - Image 5 of 30
© Vandi Angga

Project gallery

About this office
Alexis Dornier
Office
Ida Bagus Oka
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
