World
  Perfect Day House / Giona Bierens de Haan Architectures

Perfect Day House / Giona Bierens de Haan Architectures

Perfect Day House / Giona Bierens de Haan Architectures - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
Perfect Day House / Giona Bierens de Haan Architectures - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
Perfect Day House / Giona Bierens de Haan Architectures - Exterior Photography, Windows

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Renovation
Anniviers, Switzerland
Perfect Day House / Giona Bierens de Haan Architectures - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Dylan Perrenoud

Text description provided by the architects. Perfect Day is a complete renovation and transformation of a 1960s chalet for a family in search of an alternative lifestyle. Its sober architecture offers large volumes dedicated to communal living and compact spaces that can accommodate up to ten people.

Perfect Day House / Giona Bierens de Haan Architectures - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Dylan Perrenoud
Perfect Day House / Giona Bierens de Haan Architectures - Image 21 of 24
Underground Floor Plan
Perfect Day House / Giona Bierens de Haan Architectures - Interior Photography, Beam
© Dylan Perrenoud

The village of Zinal lies at an altitude of 1700 meters. It is a mountain pasture that became a travel destination for the first English tourists in the 19th century, a gateway to the high Alpine peaks.

Perfect Day House / Giona Bierens de Haan Architectures - Image 4 of 24
© Dylan Perrenoud
Perfect Day House / Giona Bierens de Haan Architectures - Image 24 of 24
Section
Perfect Day House / Giona Bierens de Haan Architectures - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Beam
© Dylan Perrenoud

We quickly thought about how to conceal a unique space behind a chalet with a traditional appearance, offering surprising qualities of light and space for this type of construction, like the Swiss shelters that hide behind a pastiche façade.

Perfect Day House / Giona Bierens de Haan Architectures - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Dylan Perrenoud

About this office
Giona Bierens de Haan Architectures
Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSwitzerland

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Perfect Day House / Giona Bierens de Haan Architectures" 10 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018655/perfect-day-house-giona-bierens-de-haan-architectures> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags