Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. House “irfn” / Daisuke Yamashita Architects

House “irfn” / Daisuke Yamashita Architects

Save

House “irfn” / Daisuke Yamashita Architects - Image 2 of 20House “irfn” / Daisuke Yamashita Architects - Image 3 of 20House “irfn” / Daisuke Yamashita Architects - Image 4 of 20House “irfn” / Daisuke Yamashita Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse “irfn” / Daisuke Yamashita Architects - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Chuo City, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House “irfn” / Daisuke Yamashita Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Takeshi Yamagishi

Text description provided by the architects. This residence is for a married couple with two children. It was built on a typical small plot in a highly dense urban area.

Save this picture!
House “irfn” / Daisuke Yamashita Architects - Image 4 of 20
© Takeshi Yamagishi
Save this picture!
House “irfn” / Daisuke Yamashita Architects - Image 17 of 20
Drawing
Save this picture!
House “irfn” / Daisuke Yamashita Architects - Image 2 of 20
© Takeshi Yamagishi

The steel structure building comprises a structural frame of H-beam 125 x 125 millimeters for columns and beams. Five spans of 2.4 x 3 (2.4+0.6) meters grid are placed in a plan view, and four spans of 2.4 x 2.4 meters grid are stacked for a section view. Its stacked studios are an incredibly simple layered composition linked by a full-height stairwell extending from the middle grid to the rooftop.

Save this picture!
House “irfn” / Daisuke Yamashita Architects - Interior Photography, Handrail, Beam
© Takeshi Yamagishi
Save this picture!
House “irfn” / Daisuke Yamashita Architects - Interior Photography
© Takeshi Yamagishi

Creating multiple oblique axes juxtaposed with the vertical axis within a volumetric depth and height against a narrow front aims to create a sense of diverse distances and depth. This is accomplished by the spiral motion of split-level rooms sandwiching the staircase, distorting the planar axis, and carefully laying limited openings. Introducing complexity in the sequence of movement avoids a direct link between the simplicity and formality of the composition and the monotony of space recognition.

Save this picture!
House “irfn” / Daisuke Yamashita Architects - Image 3 of 20
© Takeshi Yamagishi

In its practical state, the building has an impromptu and temporary appearance, with only the structural framing, exterior walls, and windows. It is furnished with minimum fixtures and some purposeful décor. If anything, it lacks aspects. This is a low-cost project with little room for sophistication and perfection. However, this situation could be interpreted as a positive response to the underlying nature of an increasingly unwarranted heterogeneous city.

Save this picture!
House “irfn” / Daisuke Yamashita Architects - Image 7 of 20
© Takeshi Yamagishi

In any case, finishings, fixtures, household equipment, and habitation devices, as well as the addition of new floors and rooms, will be adjusted accordingly to accommodate the shift in urban environments, family structures, and in-demand residential spaces. There may even be a change in building usage. The framing and open space allows for proactive modifications within the context of a living space.

Save this picture!
House “irfn” / Daisuke Yamashita Architects - Image 13 of 20
© Takeshi Yamagishi
Save this picture!
House “irfn” / Daisuke Yamashita Architects - Image 20 of 20
Model 03
Save this picture!
House “irfn” / Daisuke Yamashita Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam, Handrail
© Takeshi Yamagishi

This is an unfinished residence that contains never-ending changeability. Both the architecture and city is still unassimilated, only serving as a small shelter holding its ground against the city. Gently embracing the environment and evolving together in the future, consideration of the meaning of coexistence with the city in the "present' shall continue.

Save this picture!
House “irfn” / Daisuke Yamashita Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Takeshi Yamagishi

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Daisuke Yamashita Architects
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "House “irfn” / Daisuke Yamashita Architects" 09 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018631/house-irfn-daisuke-yamashita-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags