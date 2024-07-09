Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
House in the Air / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Tarifa, Spain
  • Project Architects: Fran Silvestre, Estefania Soriano
  • Collaborating Architect: Carlos Lucas
  • Interior Designer: Alfaro Hofmann
  • Architecture Team: María Masià, Ricardo Candela, Sevak Asatrián, Paco Chinesta
  • Collaborating Architects: Pablo Camarasa, Jose Manuel Arnao, Andrea Baldo, Paloma Feng, Javi Herrero, Gino Brollo, Angelo Brollo, Anna Alfanjarín, Laura Bueno, Toni Cremades, David Cirocchi, Gabriela Schinzel, Nuria Doménech, Andrea Raga, Olga Martín, Víctor González, Pepe Llop, Alberto Bianch, Lucía Domingo, Alejandro Pascual, Pablo Simò
  • Structure: Estructuras Singulares
  • Builders: Atlanterra Proyectos
  • Business Developers Ccg Y México: José María Ibañez
  • Financial Manager: Ana de Pablo
  • Marketing And Communication: Sara Atienza
  • Financial Department: Valeria Fernandini
  • Administration: Sandra Mazcuñán
  • Marketing: Kateryna Spuziak
  • Graphic Designer: Julián Garcia
  • City: Tarifa
  • Country: Spain
House in the Air / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos - Image 6 of 49
© Fernando Guerra

Text description provided by the architects. Zahara de los Atunes is one of those places where the ordinary becomes exceptional. Every day has its sunrise and sunset, but the way this happens in this particular place is hard to describe.

House in the Air / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra

With this starting point, the architecture is arranged almost like a mechanism that allows us to protect ourselves while capturing the spectacle that the surroundings offer us.

House in the Air / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos - Image 7 of 49
© Fernando Guerra
House in the Air / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra
House in the Air / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos - Image 47 of 49

Since the terrain is sloped, the element appears as an architectural piece deposited in its environment. The place is prepared with a sort of base materialized in the gray tones of the stones found in the surroundings. In fact, the name Zahara comes from the Arabic "Sahara," which could be translated as "rocky place."

House in the Air / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos - Image 5 of 49
© Fernando Guerra
House in the Air / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos - Image 45 of 49

This base allows the house to be positioned at the necessary elevation to ensure views and the sunset over the sheet of water against the Atlantic. At the back, there is a tranquil patio to retreat to when the Tarifa wind is intense. This patio opens onto rooms with complementary uses to the main house. As if it were left to rest on this pedestal, the upper floor is divided into three spaces.

House in the Air / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade
© Fernando Guerra

The central area is the daytime space, completely open between the northwest, where the magical sunset happens, and the southeast, with no structural elements interfering between this space and the landscape. On both sides are the nighttime areas with the same orientation. This arrangement balances the structure and provides privacy to the main bedroom.

House in the Air / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos - Image 35 of 49
© Fernando Guerra
House in the Air / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Fernando Guerra

A simple architecture embedded in a place where the sensitive observer can delight in all the colors.

House in the Air / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra

