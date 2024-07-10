Novonesis Innovation Campus / Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects

Save this picture! © Rasmus Hjortshøj / C O A S T

Lead Team: Anne Møller Sørensen

Design Team: Daniel Illum-Davis, Isabella Giungi, Rikke Steinicke, Steen Turdsøe Larsen, Erika Östman, Ragnar M. Egholm

Technical Team: Jason Southam, Jens Højsteen, Mathias Grønborg, Anne Leszmann, Eva Bækgaard, Hans Rosenberg, Jaclyn Santarelli

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: COWI A/S

Interior Design: Laika Rumdesign

Landscape Architecture: 1:1 Landskab

City: Hørsholm

Country: Denmark

A well-functioning Innovation Campus with understated extravagance - The Novonesis Innovation Campus is a modern centre for innovation, knowledge-sharing, and customer support as well as an inspiring and efficient workplace. It is designed for Novonesis, a global bioscience company, serving food, dairy, beverage, nutritional and agricultural industries. The keyword for the new campus is well-functioning, understated extravagance. It interprets classic Danish modernism in a contemporary way through clear tectonics, easy wayfinding, and high-end materials inside out, such as oak and natural stone – all with a high level of detailing. The new functions include a dairy, laboratories, a customer-support centre, an auditorium, meeting spaces, offices, and a canteen. Situated in a forest in a 1960s masterplan by Arne Jacobsen, the Innovation Campus now harmonise with the beautiful surroundings and showcases how an extension can turn worn-down, mono-functional buildings into a coherent innovation hub by interweaving new functions. This reduced demolition and the gross area, thus minimising climate imprint.

Integrating research and architecture - The project is designed in collaboration with the client and centred on the needs of researchers, employees, customers, and guests. All industrial facilities are integrated into the architecture and developed with researchers. Both the laboratories and the dairy application centre are new and state-of-the-art and allow Novonesis, together with customers, to test and tailor-make new and innovative products in a realistic production environment. A curtain solution works as a discrete option to cover the floor-to-ceiling views of the dairy. The first floor R&D laboratories connect with offices allowing researchers easy flows between experiments and deskwork throughout the day. In addition, this connection contributes to transparency and inclusion, as R&D functions are integrated into the organisation. The customer-centred functions are also designed in collaboration, including the customer centre, exhibition area and auditorium that fulfils the need to host large crowds. Here, a custom-made, moveable wall solution activates the surrounding hallway spaces.

Merging technology and Danish modernism - This project merges new technology and production methods with a contemporary interpretation of Danish modernism introduced by Vilhelm Lauritzen and Arne Jacobsen in the first half of the 20th century. Tectonics are clear with recognisable elements that support wayfinding by using an integration with the surroundings. The views and contact with the forest and existing buildings create a connectedness – a coherence with the possibility of movement. Everything is extroverted – the connection with nature, the seasons, biodiversity. Real nature – not a staged one. Both laboratories and the dairy application centre are state-of-the-art and allow Novonesis, together with customers from all over the world, to test and tailor-make new and innovative products in a realistic production environment. Intentionally, the dairy is at the centre of the building with views directly upon entry - referencing their core business. It stands as the heart of Novonesis encompassing all users.