  Lamp House / Office for Radical Architecture Disciplines

Lamp House / Office for Radical Architecture Disciplines

Lamp House / Office for Radical Architecture Disciplines - Image 2 of 23Lamp House / Office for Radical Architecture Disciplines - Interior Photography, Living RoomLamp House / Office for Radical Architecture Disciplines - Interior Photography, WindowsLamp House / Office for Radical Architecture Disciplines - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeLamp House / Office for Radical Architecture Disciplines - More Images

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Islamabad, Pakistan
  • Architects: Office for Radical Architecture Disciplines
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4874 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Omair Fazil
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  FiAM, Cretesol, Ghani Glass, Jotun, Prime Aluminium, siamgypsum
  • Lead Architects: Affan Ahmed, Dawar Zia, Muhammad Ali Sanaullah
  • Design And Site Management: Affan Ahmed
  • Interior And Visualization: Dawar Zia
  • Landscape Design And Material Selection: Muhammad Ali Sanaullah
  • City: Islamabad
  • Country: Pakistan
Lamp House / Office for Radical Architecture Disciplines - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Omair Fazil

Text description provided by the architects. Lamp House is a single-family residence that eschews the ostentatiousness often associated with suburban dwellings. This project, a testament to ORAD's vision, champions the concept of "pure form." Here, ornamentation is stripped away, revealing a symphony of clean lines and essential elements that orchestrate a minimalist masterpiece.

Lamp House / Office for Radical Architecture Disciplines - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Omair Fazil

The Lamp House embarks on a bold exploration from its very conception. Initially envisioned as a dichotomy of solid and luminous entities, the design has undergone a metamorphosis, merging these distinct forms into a cohesive structure that evokes its namesake. This formal transformation transcends aesthetics, signifying a deliberate departure from the traditional suburban typology. The Lamp House boldly redefines the concept of contemporary urban living within a suburban context.

Lamp House / Office for Radical Architecture Disciplines - Interior Photography, Windows
© Omair Fazil
Lamp House / Office for Radical Architecture Disciplines - Image 18 of 23
Plan - Ground Floor
Lamp House / Office for Radical Architecture Disciplines - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Omair Fazil

Function underpins the spatial organization of the residence. The relegation of the garage to the basement ensures an uninterrupted facade, allowing the visual narrative to unfold without hindrance. The main entrance, a dramatic portal between two stark white masses, leads not directly into the dwelling but to a central courtyard – a pivotal space that challenges conventional layouts. Here, the tranquility of the patio takes precedence over the traditional dominance of the television media wall within the living area.

Lamp House / Office for Radical Architecture Disciplines - Interior Photography, Windows
© Omair Fazil

The interior space exudes a sense of serene minimalism. White surfaces envelop the living space, fostering a seamless flow from the exterior envelope. Grey flooring provides a grounding element, while strategically placed windows act as conductors, bathing the space in natural light. The open floor plan fosters a sense of spatial connection, with the lounge, dining, and kitchen arranged linearly. A connecting void further emphasizes this visual dialogue by extending the flow of the space vertically, incorporating the first-floor lounge into the overall experience.

Lamp House / Office for Radical Architecture Disciplines - Interior Photography
© Omair Fazil
Lamp House / Office for Radical Architecture Disciplines - Image 22 of 23
Iso

The Lamp House's brilliance lies in its masterful integration of form and function. The front terrace, enclosed in a translucent polycarbonate sheet, transcends its utilitarian purpose. As night falls, this "filament" transforms into a luminous element, illuminating not only the interior but also casting a warm glow onto the surrounding street. This act of illumination transcends mere aesthetics, transforming the Lamp House into a beacon within the neighborhood, a testament to the power of thoughtful design.

Lamp House / Office for Radical Architecture Disciplines - Interior Photography, Facade
© Omair Fazil
Lamp House / Office for Radical Architecture Disciplines - Image 20 of 23
Section A
Lamp House / Office for Radical Architecture Disciplines - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Omair Fazil

The Lamp House is more than just a residence; it is a testament to the transformative power of minimalism. It is a hymn to the beauty of pure form, a testament to the importance of natural light, and a compelling exploration of spatial organization. In essence, the Lamp House redefines the very concept of contemporary urban living within a suburban setting.

Lamp House / Office for Radical Architecture Disciplines - Interior Photography, Facade
© Omair Fazil

Project gallery

Office for Radical Architecture Disciplines
Residential Architecture, Houses, Pakistan
Cite: "Lamp House / Office for Radical Architecture Disciplines" 09 Jul 2024. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags