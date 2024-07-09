Lamp House / Office for Radical Architecture Disciplines

+ 18

Design And Site Management: Affan Ahmed

Interior And Visualization: Dawar Zia

Landscape Design And Material Selection: Muhammad Ali Sanaullah

City: Islamabad

Country: Pakistan

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Lamp House is a single-family residence that eschews the ostentatiousness often associated with suburban dwellings. This project, a testament to ORAD's vision, champions the concept of "pure form." Here, ornamentation is stripped away, revealing a symphony of clean lines and essential elements that orchestrate a minimalist masterpiece.

The Lamp House embarks on a bold exploration from its very conception. Initially envisioned as a dichotomy of solid and luminous entities, the design has undergone a metamorphosis, merging these distinct forms into a cohesive structure that evokes its namesake. This formal transformation transcends aesthetics, signifying a deliberate departure from the traditional suburban typology. The Lamp House boldly redefines the concept of contemporary urban living within a suburban context.

Function underpins the spatial organization of the residence. The relegation of the garage to the basement ensures an uninterrupted facade, allowing the visual narrative to unfold without hindrance. The main entrance, a dramatic portal between two stark white masses, leads not directly into the dwelling but to a central courtyard – a pivotal space that challenges conventional layouts. Here, the tranquility of the patio takes precedence over the traditional dominance of the television media wall within the living area.

The interior space exudes a sense of serene minimalism. White surfaces envelop the living space, fostering a seamless flow from the exterior envelope. Grey flooring provides a grounding element, while strategically placed windows act as conductors, bathing the space in natural light. The open floor plan fosters a sense of spatial connection, with the lounge, dining, and kitchen arranged linearly. A connecting void further emphasizes this visual dialogue by extending the flow of the space vertically, incorporating the first-floor lounge into the overall experience.

The Lamp House's brilliance lies in its masterful integration of form and function. The front terrace, enclosed in a translucent polycarbonate sheet, transcends its utilitarian purpose. As night falls, this "filament" transforms into a luminous element, illuminating not only the interior but also casting a warm glow onto the surrounding street. This act of illumination transcends mere aesthetics, transforming the Lamp House into a beacon within the neighborhood, a testament to the power of thoughtful design.

The Lamp House is more than just a residence; it is a testament to the transformative power of minimalism. It is a hymn to the beauty of pure form, a testament to the importance of natural light, and a compelling exploration of spatial organization. In essence, the Lamp House redefines the very concept of contemporary urban living within a suburban setting.