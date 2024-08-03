Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. United States
  5. House on a Wharf / ElliottArchitects

House on a Wharf / ElliottArchitects

Save

House on a Wharf / ElliottArchitects - Exterior Photography, WaterfrontHouse on a Wharf / ElliottArchitects - Image 3 of 19House on a Wharf / ElliottArchitects - Interior Photography, Living Room, TableHouse on a Wharf / ElliottArchitects - Exterior Photography, WindowsHouse on a Wharf / ElliottArchitects - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Brooksville, United States
  • Architects: ElliottArchitects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1819 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Trent Bell
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Arcadia Inc., B-K Lighting, Benjamin Obdyke, Loewen
  • Lead Team: JT Loomis, Matt Elliott
  • Design Team: Maggie Kirsch
  • Landscape Architecture: Richardson & Associates
  • Interior Design: Lisa Morris by Design
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Thornotn Tomasetti
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Peter Knuppel Lighting Design
  • General Constructing: M. K. Purvis Construction
  • City: Brooksville
  • Country: United States
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House on a Wharf / ElliottArchitects - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Trent Bell

Text description provided by the architects. This new residence on a small coastal harbor occupies roughly the same footprint as the original building that had stood since the early 20th century. The old structure had many uses over the years. In addition to servicing the steamers arriving along the coast, it at various times functioned as an apartment house, a laundromat, and a summer home.

Save this picture!
House on a Wharf / ElliottArchitects - Image 3 of 19
© Trent Bell
Save this picture!
House on a Wharf / ElliottArchitects - Image 17 of 19
Site Plan

To shore up the site, the stone wharf was raised and the new house was placed on piers to comply with floodplain regulations, elevating the structure above the high tides that periodically washed into the living room of the original house. A deck wraps the first floor perimeter grounding the new building and creating outdoor spaces that take advantage of the inimitable site, providing connection to the tiny guest house/studio that sits adjacent, suspended on piles above the water below.

Save this picture!
House on a Wharf / ElliottArchitects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Trent Bell
Save this picture!
House on a Wharf / ElliottArchitects - Image 18 of 19
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
House on a Wharf / ElliottArchitects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table
© Trent Bell

Photovoltaic panels on the guest house reduce electrical consumption. Heating and cooling are provided by heat pumps and the building is oriented for passive solar heating with an enhanced thermal envelope including continuous insulation around the entire perimeter and blown-in insulation in the wall and roof cavities.

Save this picture!
House on a Wharf / ElliottArchitects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Sofa, Windows, Chair, Countertop
© Trent Bell

Local, low-maintenance materials were used throughout, including rough hemlock deck framing, white cedar shingles, and wood wall and ceiling finishes. A materials list was developed to eliminate harmful off-gassing when selecting finishes and sealants. Local stone was utilized for the wharf material and landscaping and native plantings that are saltwater tolerant were used around the building eliminating the need for irrigation.

Save this picture!
House on a Wharf / ElliottArchitects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Trent Bell

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
ElliottArchitects
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "House on a Wharf / ElliottArchitects" 03 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018543/house-on-a-wharf-elliottarchitects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags