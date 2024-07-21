Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. United States
  5. House in Town / ElliottArchitects

House in Town / ElliottArchitects

Save

House in Town / ElliottArchitects - Image 2 of 26House in Town / ElliottArchitects - Exterior Photography, WindowsHouse in Town / ElliottArchitects - Interior Photography, HandrailHouse in Town / ElliottArchitects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Chair, FacadeHouse in Town / ElliottArchitects - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Castine, United States
  • Architects: ElliottArchitects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2655 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Trent Bell
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Hope's Windows, Dynamic Fenestration, KWC, Marvin , Zaneen
  • Lead Team: Corey Papadopoli, Matt Elliott - AIA
  • Design Team: JT Loomis, Elise Schelhasse
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Thornton Tomasetti
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Peter Knuppel Lighting Design
  • General Constructing: Jon D. Woodward & Sons
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Owen Gray & Sons
  • City: Castine
  • Country: United States
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House in Town / ElliottArchitects - Image 2 of 26
© Trent Bell

Text description provided by the architects. Originally built in 1849 by Architect Henry Austin, the original residence of Moses Perkins is characteristic of 19th-century rural Maine architecture. The home consists of three components: the main house, an unfinished barn, and an ell connecting the other two pieces. At some point in the 20th century, the kitchen on the first floor of the ell was enlarged and an addition was appended onto the barn and ell.

Save this picture!
House in Town / ElliottArchitects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Trent Bell
Save this picture!
House in Town / ElliottArchitects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Chair, Facade
© Trent Bell
Save this picture!
House in Town / ElliottArchitects - Image 22 of 26
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
House in Town / ElliottArchitects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Lighting, Chair
© Trent Bell

The house came under new ownership in 2006 and after inhabiting the house for several years the owners required some changes. Phase One sought to take advantage of the empty barn by relocating the kitchen to it. Furthermore, they desired a stronger connection to a terrace on the backside of the house where they spent most of the summer. Better access to the second floor and gallery space rounded out the program. But there were some constraints. The house is located in a historic district and any elevation of the house visible from the road is required to retain its historic character.

Save this picture!
House in Town / ElliottArchitects - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Handrail
© Trent Bell

The solution seeks to capture the essence of the house while distinguishing the new work from the original 19th-century architecture. The gallery space is located on the second floor of the barn and a large opening in the floor creates a vertical connection between it and the kitchen below. A low-profile skylight embedded in the roof draws daylight down through the gallery, lighting the kitchen island from above. Street side openings in the barn are filled with steel-framed glass panels that are only revealed when the sliding wood doors are opened. A stair inserted behind these openings provides vertical access between the three floors, and at night the glow from these apertures animates the otherwise stoic façade.

Save this picture!
House in Town / ElliottArchitects - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Trent Bell

Phase Two started several years later and involved converting the cramped attic into an office and sleeping area. This would entail new vertical circulation and modifications to the hall and bath below. A new steel and wood stair was inserted into the hallway providing a simple direct connection between the two floors. Skylights above the stairs lure light into the second floor taking what was a dark passageway and immersing it in daylight. A large shed dormer placed upon the roof increases the floor area and ceiling height in a single move. This move not only establishes a panoramic vista of the water, drawing in natural light but also takes the architectural language from the first phase and continues it along the exterior of the façade. On the back side of the house, the contemporary language of the new work is most present. Inside, the interiors are clean and modern, distilling the historical details and materials of the old into elemental form. The result is a 21st-century renovation that quietly integrates with the old without sacrificing its integrity.

Save this picture!
House in Town / ElliottArchitects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Trent Bell

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
ElliottArchitects
Office

Materials

WoodBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States

Materials and Tags

WoodBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "House in Town / ElliottArchitects" 21 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018542/house-in-town-elliottarchitects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags