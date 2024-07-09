Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Bagneux Apartment Building / toa | architectes associés

Bagneux Apartment Building / toa | architectes associés

Residential
Bagneux, France
Bagneux Apartment Building / toa | architectes associés - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Frédéric Delangle

Architectural characteristics - Like a superposition of inhabited earthen strata in the heart of the district, the unique mud brick façades of this 42-unit building form a sort of backdrop for the exterior corridors. These exterior corridors and balconies determine the typology for the plan, ensuring all flats enjoy double exposure, whilst also protecting adobe façades from inclement weather. Duplex penthouses enjoy vast, peripheral terraces. Between the pedestrian path and shared garden, all the flats are oriented towards open areas characterized by greenery and a calming domestic scale.

Bagneux Apartment Building / toa | architectes associés - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Yang Zhou
Bagneux Apartment Building / toa | architectes associés - Image 25 of 33
Axonometry
Bagneux Apartment Building / toa | architectes associés - Windows
© Frédéric Delangle
Bagneux Apartment Building / toa | architectes associés - Image 9 of 33
© Yang Zhou

Environmental performance - The project is based on a sustainable approach, with regard to the choice of materials and construction processes, as well as housing. Designed as a model for the low carbon approach, it is built with mud bricks, a recyclable geo-sourced material. Local earth is used and this simple process significantly reduces its carbon footprint. The earthen brick used here comes from the artisanal Dewulf brickworks, which uses little mechanization and an open-air drying process. At the scale of the flat, the dual exposure layout favors natural West-East ventilation, thereby reducing dependence on energy-consuming ventilation systems. Earthen construction offers significant thermal and hygrothermal advantages as it efficiently regulates temperature whilst maintaining an optimal balance of humidity, thereby enhancing occupants’ comfort.

Bagneux Apartment Building / toa | architectes associés - Image 8 of 33
© Yang Zhou
Bagneux Apartment Building / toa | architectes associés - Image 31 of 33
Cross Section
Bagneux Apartment Building / toa | architectes associés - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Frédéric Delangle

Social Approach - The choice of raw earth in this project aims to promote the democratization of this material, which though not regulated, has thus far been more expensive than concrete. In the context of contemporary architecture, it was essential to raise awareness of this subject among all stakeholders, i.e., the client, elected officials, the various construction trades, and future buyers. Our guidance enabled us to reassure everyone involved about the use of this natural resource and to obtain their buy-in to move forward with us on the project.

Bagneux Apartment Building / toa | architectes associés - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Frédéric Delangle

Project location

Address:Bagneux, France

toa | architectes associés
Cite: "Bagneux Apartment Building / toa | architectes associés " 09 Jul 2024. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags