Music Academy Staufen / Bez+Kock Architekten

Project Team: Michael Gaisser, Iris Schulenberg, Burcu Adak-Ufacik, Jana Lang, Birgit Rapp, Jing Zhao

City: Staufen im Breisgau

Country: Germany

Text description provided by the architects. The site of the Music Academy of the Federation of German Wind Music Associations is located in an industrial estate on the north-western outskirts of Staufen im Breisgau. The new building responds to its faceless surroundings with a powerful architectural appearance. The building, clad homogeneously with water-struck clinker brick, defines a new, identity-creating address. A connecting foyer opens up the striking square new building in a north-south direction.

The first floor houses the large concert and rehearsal halls, the dining room and the administration. A single-flight staircase leads to the second floor, where the smaller rehearsal rooms are arranged around the two-story hall. Two centrally located bar and lounge areas are the communicative meeting point of the building.

The two upper floors have a total of 60 single and double rooms for guests of the music academy. The functional principle of stacking the functional areas is also expressed in the sculpturally designed clinker brick façade: while the very public first floor with its large trapezoidal windows aims to create the impression of an inviting cultural building, the smaller rehearsal rooms on the second floor are concealed behind a surrounding, strictly timed row of windows. The two residential floors have perforated windows assigned to each room, providing the residents with the necessary privacy.