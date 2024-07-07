Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Music Academy Staufen / Bez+Kock Architekten

Music Academy Staufen / Bez+Kock Architekten - Image 2 of 21Music Academy Staufen / Bez+Kock Architekten - Image 3 of 21Music Academy Staufen / Bez+Kock Architekten - Image 4 of 21Music Academy Staufen / Bez+Kock Architekten - Image 5 of 21

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cultural Architecture, Music Venue
Staufen im Breisgau, Germany
  • Architects: Bez+Kock Architekten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5750
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:​Peter Ziegner
  • Lead Architects: Martin Bez, Thorsten Kock
More SpecsLess Specs
Music Academy Staufen / Bez+Kock Architekten - Image 2 of 21
© ​Peter Ziegner

Text description provided by the architects. The site of the Music Academy of the Federation of German Wind Music Associations is located in an industrial estate on the north-western outskirts of Staufen im Breisgau. The new building responds to its faceless surroundings with a powerful architectural appearance. The building, clad homogeneously with water-struck clinker brick, defines a new, identity-creating address. A connecting foyer opens up the striking square new building in a north-south direction.

Music Academy Staufen / Bez+Kock Architekten - Image 3 of 21
© ​Peter Ziegner
Music Academy Staufen / Bez+Kock Architekten - Image 16 of 21
Ground Floor Plan
Music Academy Staufen / Bez+Kock Architekten - Image 4 of 21
© ​Peter Ziegner

The first floor houses the large concert and rehearsal halls, the dining room and the administration. A single-flight staircase leads to the second floor, where the smaller rehearsal rooms are arranged around the two-story hall. Two centrally located bar and lounge areas are the communicative meeting point of the building.

Music Academy Staufen / Bez+Kock Architekten - Image 5 of 21
© ​Peter Ziegner
Music Academy Staufen / Bez+Kock Architekten - Image 20 of 21
Section A
Music Academy Staufen / Bez+Kock Architekten - Image 10 of 21
© ​Peter Ziegner
Music Academy Staufen / Bez+Kock Architekten - Image 8 of 21
© ​Peter Ziegner

The two upper floors have a total of 60 single and double rooms for guests of the music academy. The functional principle of stacking the functional areas is also expressed in the sculpturally designed clinker brick façade: while the very public first floor with its large trapezoidal windows aims to create the impression of an inviting cultural building, the smaller rehearsal rooms on the second floor are concealed behind a surrounding, strictly timed row of windows. The two residential floors have perforated windows assigned to each room, providing the residents with the necessary privacy.

Music Academy Staufen / Bez+Kock Architekten - Image 7 of 21
© ​Peter Ziegner

Project location

Address:Staufen im Breisgau, Germany

Bez+Kock Architekten
Brick

