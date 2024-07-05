Mardi Mercredi Daikanyama Store / Creative Studio Unravel

+ 38

Design Team: Hyunho Lee, Juneoh Lee, Dasol Park

City: Shibuya City

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. Japan’s first flagship store of Mardi Mercredi is located along the path to Daikanyama Station. The project, encompassing site selection, design, contractor hiring, and completion, took about nine months.

The store spans two floors, each with a unique structure requiring access via separate entrances connected by an external staircase. This necessitated different solutions for accessibility from various perspectives.

The space boasts a straight and high ceiling, allowing for flexible design and configuration. On the first floor, the existing spatial sense was maximized, enabling the furniture to be arranged in diverse layouts with autonomy in movement and efficiency in function. This was planned to make the space feel like a single organism by achieving both permanence and fluidity.

The second floor, accessible via an external staircase, offered an impressive view of green trees through the windows during the initial site survey. The design aimed to bring the external scenery inside, welcoming visitors with a panoramic view. Colors that dissolve the boundaries between the interior and exterior were used for the floors, walls, and ceilings.

A centrally placed functional object serves as a reflective element, further blurring the lines between inside and outside. The space, shaped by deriving meaning from the relationship between interior and exterior, seems to transcend the dichotomy of nature and artificiality.