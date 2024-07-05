Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Mardi Mercredi Daikanyama Store / Creative Studio Unravel

Mardi Mercredi Daikanyama Store / Creative Studio Unravel

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Store, Retail Interiors
Shibuya City, Japan
  Architects: Creative Studio Unravel
  Area: 302
  Year: 2024
  Photographs
    Photographs: Sunghoon Han
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers: Hoxan, JBL, LG, Sugatsune
  Lead Architect: Dong-il Lee
  Construction: TANK
Mardi Mercredi Daikanyama Store / Creative Studio Unravel
© Sunghoon Han

Text description provided by the architects. Japan's first flagship store of Mardi Mercredi is located along the path to Daikanyama Station. The project, encompassing site selection, design, contractor hiring, and completion, took about nine months.

Mardi Mercredi Daikanyama Store / Creative Studio Unravel
© Sunghoon Han
Mardi Mercredi Daikanyama Store / Creative Studio Unravel
© Sunghoon Han
Mardi Mercredi Daikanyama Store / Creative Studio Unravel
Plan - Ground Floor
Mardi Mercredi Daikanyama Store / Creative Studio Unravel
© Sunghoon Han

The store spans two floors, each with a unique structure requiring access via separate entrances connected by an external staircase. This necessitated different solutions for accessibility from various perspectives.

Mardi Mercredi Daikanyama Store / Creative Studio Unravel
© Sunghoon Han
Mardi Mercredi Daikanyama Store / Creative Studio Unravel
© Sunghoon Han

The space boasts a straight and high ceiling, allowing for flexible design and configuration. On the first floor, the existing spatial sense was maximized, enabling the furniture to be arranged in diverse layouts with autonomy in movement and efficiency in function. This was planned to make the space feel like a single organism by achieving both permanence and fluidity.

Mardi Mercredi Daikanyama Store / Creative Studio Unravel
© Sunghoon Han
Mardi Mercredi Daikanyama Store / Creative Studio Unravel
Plan - 1st Floor
Mardi Mercredi Daikanyama Store / Creative Studio Unravel
© Sunghoon Han
Mardi Mercredi Daikanyama Store / Creative Studio Unravel
© Sunghoon Han

The second floor, accessible via an external staircase, offered an impressive view of green trees through the windows during the initial site survey. The design aimed to bring the external scenery inside, welcoming visitors with a panoramic view. Colors that dissolve the boundaries between the interior and exterior were used for the floors, walls, and ceilings.

Mardi Mercredi Daikanyama Store / Creative Studio Unravel
© Sunghoon Han
Mardi Mercredi Daikanyama Store / Creative Studio Unravel
© Sunghoon Han

A centrally placed functional object serves as a reflective element, further blurring the lines between inside and outside. The space, shaped by deriving meaning from the relationship between interior and exterior, seems to transcend the dichotomy of nature and artificiality.

Mardi Mercredi Daikanyama Store / Creative Studio Unravel
© Sunghoon Han

Project location

Address: Shibuya City, Japan

Creative Studio Unravel
Materials

Wood, Steel

Projects, Built Projects, Selected Projects, Commercial Architecture, Retail, Store, Interior Design, Retail Interiors, Japan

Cite: "Mardi Mercredi Daikanyama Store / Creative Studio Unravel" 05 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018490/mardi-mercredi-daikanyama-store-creative-studio-unravel> ISSN 0719-8884

