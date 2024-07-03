VA House / Sebastian David Büscher

+ 22

Text description provided by the architects. The VA House is an A-Frame house. The house combines alpine architecture with modernity. The silver fir is the regional idea and the concrete is the modern interpretation of the rocks and stones surrounding.

The shape of the A-Frame house reflects the rock formations of the Swiss mountains. This is also normally emphasized by the bent and the folded shapes. The aim is to give the holidaymakers a feeling of relaxation and security, as well as a fusion of architecture and landscape.

The region Vorarlberg is a place like no other – you will find so much flair of material and form at every turn. Good architecture is part of the region's DNA – here it is accepted and implemented naturally and as a matter of course.