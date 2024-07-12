Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Mantiqueira House / SysHaus + M Magalhães Estúdio

Mantiqueira House / SysHaus + M Magalhães Estúdio

Save
Save this picture!
Mantiqueira House / SysHaus + M Magalhães Estúdio - Image 6 of 25
© Miti Sameshima

Mantiqueira House / SysHaus + M Magalhães Estúdio - Image 2 of 25Mantiqueira House / SysHaus + M Magalhães Estúdio - Interior Photography, Table, ChairMantiqueira House / SysHaus + M Magalhães Estúdio - Interior Photography, Chair, FacadeMantiqueira House / SysHaus + M Magalhães Estúdio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairMantiqueira House / SysHaus + M Magalhães Estúdio - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: M Magalhães Estúdio, SysHaus
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  607
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Lead Architects: Beto Cabariti (arquitetura) e Maria Magalhães (interiores)
  • Architectural Project: João Loduca, Lucas Sousa, Marcela Wiesel e Rafael Loduca
  • Engineering Project : Jonas Donato, Wellington Maranduba, Pedro Setubal, Carlos Ruivo e Gustavo Seino
  • Facilities Project: Rafael Barbosa
  • Construction Management: Bruna Fonseca e Celso Xavier
  • Interior Architecture: M Magalhães Estúdio | arquitetura e interiores
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs

Text description provided by the architects. With a linear extension of 53 meters and freely positioned on a plot in the Serra da Mantiqueira, Casa Mantiqueira stands out as a horizontal element in the landscape that spans the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, and Rio de Janeiro.

Save this picture!
Mantiqueira House / SysHaus + M Magalhães Estúdio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Miti Sameshima

Situated on steep terrain, the house, nestled into the landscape with minimal earth movement, is surrounded by lush native vegetation. Its design was conceived on two floors, with the premise of establishing a symbiotic relationship between the land, the house, and the user. This configuration enhances interactions and provides breathtaking views in an environment where nature is the protagonist.

Save this picture!
Mantiqueira House / SysHaus + M Magalhães Estúdio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Miti Sameshima
Save this picture!
Mantiqueira House / SysHaus + M Magalhães Estúdio - Image 22 of 25
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Mantiqueira House / SysHaus + M Magalhães Estúdio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Miti Sameshima

The program is arranged linearly on two levels. The access floor from the street contains the social living spaces such as the living room, kitchen, and dining room. In this area, all spaces are integrated, reinforcing interactions and promoting the constant appreciation of the mountain landscape. The private areas, located at the ends, feature private terraces that also offer panoramic views of the surroundings. On the lower floor holds the service and support areas, along with a generous deck, ideal for moments of relaxation, and leisure.

Save this picture!
Mantiqueira House / SysHaus + M Magalhães Estúdio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving, Sofa, Windows
© Miti Sameshima
Save this picture!
Mantiqueira House / SysHaus + M Magalhães Estúdio - Image 25 of 25
Section
Save this picture!
Mantiqueira House / SysHaus + M Magalhães Estúdio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
© Miti Sameshima

The location at the top of a hill in a region with difficult access, coupled with the clients' demand for agility in the construction process, led them to rule traditional masonry. Seeking alternatives, the parametric construction system from sysHaus was presented, enabling a building to be completed within a period of three to nine months. A SysHaus is composed of a set of parts—like a large Lego—produced in a controlled factory environment, transported, and assembled directly on the construction site. This ensures precision and agility in the construction process, eliminating debris and minimizing waste. Thanks to this system, the 607 m² house was completed in just 270 days.

Save this picture!
Mantiqueira House / SysHaus + M Magalhães Estúdio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Wood, Chair, Windows
© Miti Sameshima

Always in search of balance between raw materials and the available technology, sysHaus is proud of producing smart homes, where components are developed exclusively based on the needs and specifications of each project, in an efficient, functional, and sustainable way.

Save this picture!
Mantiqueira House / SysHaus + M Magalhães Estúdio - Exterior Photography
© Miti Sameshima

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
SysHaus
Office
M Magalhães Estúdio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Mantiqueira House / SysHaus + M Magalhães Estúdio" [Casa Mantiqueira / SysHaus + M Magalhães Estúdio] 12 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018338/mantiqueira-house-syshaus-plus-m-magalhaes-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags