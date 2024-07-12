Mantiqueira House / SysHaus + M Magalhães Estúdio

+ 20

Houses • Brazil
Architects: M Magalhães Estúdio, SysHaus

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 607 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Lead Architects: Beto Cabariti (arquitetura) e Maria Magalhães (interiores)

Architectural Project: João Loduca, Lucas Sousa, Marcela Wiesel e Rafael Loduca

Engineering Project : Jonas Donato, Wellington Maranduba, Pedro Setubal, Carlos Ruivo e Gustavo Seino

Facilities Project: Rafael Barbosa

Construction Management: Bruna Fonseca e Celso Xavier

Interior Architecture: M Magalhães Estúdio | arquitetura e interiores

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. With a linear extension of 53 meters and freely positioned on a plot in the Serra da Mantiqueira, Casa Mantiqueira stands out as a horizontal element in the landscape that spans the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, and Rio de Janeiro.

Situated on steep terrain, the house, nestled into the landscape with minimal earth movement, is surrounded by lush native vegetation. Its design was conceived on two floors, with the premise of establishing a symbiotic relationship between the land, the house, and the user. This configuration enhances interactions and provides breathtaking views in an environment where nature is the protagonist.

The program is arranged linearly on two levels. The access floor from the street contains the social living spaces such as the living room, kitchen, and dining room. In this area, all spaces are integrated, reinforcing interactions and promoting the constant appreciation of the mountain landscape. The private areas, located at the ends, feature private terraces that also offer panoramic views of the surroundings. On the lower floor holds the service and support areas, along with a generous deck, ideal for moments of relaxation, and leisure.

The location at the top of a hill in a region with difficult access, coupled with the clients' demand for agility in the construction process, led them to rule traditional masonry. Seeking alternatives, the parametric construction system from sysHaus was presented, enabling a building to be completed within a period of three to nine months. A SysHaus is composed of a set of parts—like a large Lego—produced in a controlled factory environment, transported, and assembled directly on the construction site. This ensures precision and agility in the construction process, eliminating debris and minimizing waste. Thanks to this system, the 607 m² house was completed in just 270 days.

Always in search of balance between raw materials and the available technology, sysHaus is proud of producing smart homes, where components are developed exclusively based on the needs and specifications of each project, in an efficient, functional, and sustainable way.