World
City Dox 7 Building / B-architecten

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Mixed Use Architecture, Housing, Commercial Architecture
Brussels, Belgium
  Architects: B-architecten
  Area: 17205
  Year: 2024
  Photographs
    Photographs: LUCID
  Project Team: Evert Crols, Vincent De Keyser, Dirk Engelen, Sven Grooten, Alexandra Hoet, Deborah Mortelmans, Larissa van Aalst, Domien Wuyts
  Collaborator: Veld
  Client: Atenor
  City: Brussels
  Country: Belgium
© LUCID
© LUCID

Text description provided by the architects. City Dox 7.1 / 7.2 is a mixed-use building that strongly defines the public identity of the City Dox development on the Canal Zone in Brussels, one of the most important urban renewal operations in the capital.

© LUCID
© LUCID
© LUCID
Ground Floor Plan
© LUCID
© LUCID

The project defines the entire city block and includes housing, commercial spaces, and a secondary school. On an urban scale, the program is clearly and lucidly organized into autonomous components.

© LUCID
© LUCID
© LUCID
Section 2
© LUCID
© LUCID

Striking are the open structures that shape the transition to the public domain: on the one hand, the loggias that provide the apartments with pleasant outdoor rooms with sunny views of the park; on the other hand, the stacked plateaus that transform the playground into a vertical experience and open city room. The whole generates an uncommon yet metropolitan view that radiates out over the entire City Dox development.

© LUCID
© LUCID

Project location

Address: Brussels, Belgium

B-architecten
Concrete, Brick

Mixed Use Architecture, Residential Architecture, Housing, Commercial Architecture, Belgium

