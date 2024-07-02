City Dox 7 Building / B-architecten

+ 18

Project Team: Evert Crols, Vincent De Keyser, Dirk Engelen, Sven Grooten, Alexandra Hoet, Deborah Mortelmans, Larissa van Aalst, Domien Wuyts

Collaborator: Veld

Client: Atenor

City: Brussels

Country: Belgium

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. City Dox 7.1 / 7.2 is a mixed-use building that strongly defines the public identity of the City Dox development on the Canal Zone in Brussels, one of the most important urban renewal operations in the capital.

The project defines the entire city block and includes housing, commercial spaces, and a secondary school. On an urban scale, the program is clearly and lucidly organized into autonomous components.

Striking are the open structures that shape the transition to the public domain: on the one hand, the loggias that provide the apartments with pleasant outdoor rooms with sunny views of the park; on the other hand, the stacked plateaus that transform the playground into a vertical experience and open city room. The whole generates an uncommon yet metropolitan view that radiates out over the entire City Dox development.