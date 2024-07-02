Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Japan
  5. SCC - Sendagaya Community Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates

SCC - Sendagaya Community Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Save

SCC - Sendagaya Community Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Image 2 of 11SCC - Sendagaya Community Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Image 3 of 11SCC - Sendagaya Community Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Image 4 of 11SCC - Sendagaya Community Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Image 5 of 11SCC - Sendagaya Community Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates - More Images+ 6

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Community Center, Commercial Architecture
Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
SCC - Sendagaya Community Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Image 2 of 11
© Kawasumi-Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office

Text description provided by the architects. In the densely built-up area of Jingumae, where workers and residences are intermingled, we designed a complex facility open to the public with a series of marble floors. The circular slabs create a generous gap between the building and the adjacent properties, allowing maximum light and wind to enter from the outside.

Save this picture!
SCC - Sendagaya Community Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Image 4 of 11
© Kawasumi-Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office

The atrium, which runs from the first floor to the rooftop, serves as a pathway for the light and wind to enter the building, additionally serving as a communal connection between the mixed functions on separate floors.

Save this picture!
SCC - Sendagaya Community Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Image 5 of 11
© Kawasumi-Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
Save this picture!
SCC - Sendagaya Community Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Image 8 of 11
© Kawasumi-Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
Save this picture!
SCC - Sendagaya Community Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Image 3 of 11
© Kawasumi-Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office

The interior and flooring are covered with various circular panels used as windows, furniture, curtains, and signage, all of which vary in material and scale, maximizing the power of the circle to create a softer space. This is a proposal for a "malleable" public building that replaces the rigid and closed public building.

Save this picture!
SCC - Sendagaya Community Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Image 11 of 11
© Kawasumi-Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Kengo Kuma & Associates
Office

Materials

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerCommercial ArchitectureJapan

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerCommercial ArchitectureJapan
Cite: "SCC - Sendagaya Community Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates" 02 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018262/scc-sendagaya-community-center-kengo-kuma-and-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags