Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Brazil
  5. Manguatá Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

Manguatá Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

Save

Manguatá Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Image 2 of 25Manguatá Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Image 3 of 25Manguatá Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Image 4 of 25Manguatá Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Image 5 of 25Manguatá Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  15500 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pedro Kok
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Concresteel, Kohler, Neorex, REKA, keramica
  • Lead Architects: Danilo Terra, Fernanda Sakano, Juliana Terra e Pedro Tuma
  • Landscaping: Gabriella Ornaghi e Bianca Vasone Arquitetura da Paisagem
  • Structure: Ycon Engenharia
  • Installations: KML Engenharia e Projetos
  • Visual Communication: Nitsche Arquitetos
  • Mural: Fábio Flaks
  • Construction: Taguá Engenharia
  • Incorporation: TiCO
  • Year Of Completion: 2022
  • Site Area: 4575 ft2
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Manguatá Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Image 6 of 25
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. Manguatá Building is the third project we developed for TiCO in the Brooklin neighborhood. The project has 22 apartments, between 46 and 84 m2 of private area, spread over 6 floors and a store on the ground floor.

Save this picture!
Manguatá Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Image 2 of 25
© Pedro Kok
Save this picture!
Manguatá Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Image 9 of 25
© Pedro Kok
Save this picture!
Manguatá Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Image 17 of 25
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Manguatá Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Image 10 of 25
© Pedro Kok

Located on a 20x20m plot, the building proposes responsible densification that positively transforms the surroundings. The shop on the ground floor invites pedestrians to look at the shop window, making the street a more inviting, pleasant and safe place. The expanded sidewalk and the absence of railings, separating the building from the city, result in a development that integrates with the urban landscape and proposes a smooth transition between public and private space. Upon accessing the building, people are welcomed with a dense garden and an artistic mural made of tiles.

Save this picture!
Manguatá Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Image 4 of 25
© Pedro Kok
Save this picture!
Manguatá Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Image 18 of 25
Planta - Pavimento tipo
Save this picture!
Manguatá Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Image 5 of 25
© Pedro Kok

The apartments have floor-ceiling windows throughout their perimeter that allow natural lighting and ventilation, in addition to integrating the spaces with private planter boxes, interacting with the region's wooded landscape.

Save this picture!
Manguatá Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Image 3 of 25
© Pedro Kok
Save this picture!
Manguatá Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Image 20 of 25
Section A
Save this picture!
Manguatá Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Image 13 of 25
© Pedro Kok

So that everyone could enjoy the privileged view, we installed the leisure area on the rooftop. This meeting space for residents has a seating area, a large garden terrace, as well as a pantry and laundry room for collective use.

Save this picture!
Manguatá Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Image 16 of 25
© Pedro Kok

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:São Paulo, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados
Office

Materials

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsBuildingsResidentialBrazil

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsBuildingsResidentialBrazil
Cite: "Manguatá Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados" [Edifício Manguatá / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados] 28 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018128/manguata-building-terra-e-tuma-arquitetos-associados> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags