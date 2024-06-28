Manguatá Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

+ 20

Landscaping: Gabriella Ornaghi e Bianca Vasone Arquitetura da Paisagem

Structure: Ycon Engenharia

Installations: KML Engenharia e Projetos

Visual Communication: Nitsche Arquitetos

Mural: Fábio Flaks

Construction: Taguá Engenharia

Incorporation: TiCO

Year Of Completion: 2022

Site Area: 4575 ft2

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Manguatá Building is the third project we developed for TiCO in the Brooklin neighborhood. The project has 22 apartments, between 46 and 84 m2 of private area, spread over 6 floors and a store on the ground floor.

Located on a 20x20m plot, the building proposes responsible densification that positively transforms the surroundings. The shop on the ground floor invites pedestrians to look at the shop window, making the street a more inviting, pleasant and safe place. The expanded sidewalk and the absence of railings, separating the building from the city, result in a development that integrates with the urban landscape and proposes a smooth transition between public and private space. Upon accessing the building, people are welcomed with a dense garden and an artistic mural made of tiles.

The apartments have floor-ceiling windows throughout their perimeter that allow natural lighting and ventilation, in addition to integrating the spaces with private planter boxes, interacting with the region's wooded landscape.

So that everyone could enjoy the privileged view, we installed the leisure area on the rooftop. This meeting space for residents has a seating area, a large garden terrace, as well as a pantry and laundry room for collective use.