Gong’s House / Various Associates

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Category: Houses

Chief Designers: Qianyi Lin, Dongzi Yang

Design Team: Yongliang Huang, Liangji Lin, Chao Luo，Yuewen Chao

Client: Mr. Gong

City: Wenzhou

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Gong's House, designed by Various Associates, prioritizes functionality and comfort to address the real needs of the family. The design team has developed and incorporated localized building materials, integrating the urban lifestyle with the natural environment of the countryside, and offering a comfortable gathering and dwelling space for the family and their friends in the ancient village of Yongjia.