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Gong’s House / Various Associates

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Gong’s House / Various Associates - Exterior Photography, ForestGong’s House / Various Associates - Interior Photography, Dining roomGong’s House / Various Associates - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam, ChairGong’s House / Various Associates - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam, ChairGong’s House / Various Associates - More Images+ 40

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Houses
Wenzhou, China
  • Category: Houses
  • Chief Designers: Qianyi Lin, Dongzi Yang
  • Design Team: Yongliang Huang, Liangji Lin, Chao Luo，Yuewen Chao
  • Client: Mr. Gong
  • City: Wenzhou
  • Country: China
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Gong’s House / Various Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud

Text description provided by the architects. Gong's House, designed by Various Associates, prioritizes functionality and comfort to address the real needs of the family. The design team has developed and incorporated localized building materials, integrating the urban lifestyle with the natural environment of the countryside, and offering a comfortable gathering and dwelling space for the family and their friends in the ancient village of Yongjia.

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Various Associates
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Cite: "Gong’s House / Various Associates" 07 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018074/gongs-house-various-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

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