Office Development Building in Jinan / Gerber Architekten

Text description provided by the architects. The new building complex comprises two offset office towers of different heights and connecting building blocks of different heights, enclosing a green inner courtyard that provides access to all parts of the building.

The entire building is raised, allowing visitors to "flow-through" into an atrium, thereby creating a public urban space. In its form, the complex responds to the neighboring high-rise buildings and the gaps between them.

The ground floor zone in the complex provides commercial units and plenty of open space to be used for relaxation or for simply traversing the area.