World
Office Development Building in Jinan / Gerber Architekten

Office Development Building in Jinan / Gerber Architekten

Office Buildings
Jinan, China
Office Development Building in Jinan / Gerber Architekten - Image 2 of 17
© Yong Zhang (YaZ), I Feng Shao (FeS)

Text description provided by the architects. The new building complex comprises two offset office towers of different heights and connecting building blocks of different heights, enclosing a green inner courtyard that provides access to all parts of the building.

Office Development Building in Jinan / Gerber Architekten - Image 7 of 17
© Yong Zhang (YaZ), I Feng Shao (FeS)
Office Development Building in Jinan / Gerber Architekten - Image 3 of 17
© Yong Zhang (YaZ), I Feng Shao (FeS)

The entire building is raised, allowing visitors to "flow-through" into an atrium, thereby creating a public urban space. In its form, the complex responds to the neighboring high-rise buildings and the gaps between them.

Office Development Building in Jinan / Gerber Architekten - Image 10 of 17
© Yong Zhang (YaZ), I Feng Shao (FeS)
Office Development Building in Jinan / Gerber Architekten - Image 4 of 17
© Yong Zhang (YaZ), I Feng Shao (FeS)

The ground floor zone in the complex provides commercial units and plenty of open space to be used for relaxation or for simply traversing the area. 

Office Development Building in Jinan / Gerber Architekten - Image 5 of 17
© Yong Zhang (YaZ), I Feng Shao (FeS)

Project location

Address:Jinan, China

Gerber Architekten
WoodGlass

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Office Development Building in Jinan / Gerber Architekten" 21 Jun 2024. ArchDaily.

