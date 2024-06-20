West Bund Dome Art Center / Schmidt Hammer Lassen

+ 14

Lead Team: Schmidt Hammer Lassen

Landscape Architecture: Field Operations

Architecture Offices: Shanghai Xiandai, Arcplus Institute of Shanghai Architectural Design & Research Co. Ltd.

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Guided by the 2040 Shanghai Master Plan, Shanghai West Bund, which emblemizes the century-long history of Chinese national industry, is evolving into the largest cultural and artistic district in Asia.

The revitalization of the former industrial area into a melting pot for culture, art, and recreational activities along the riverbanks, takes the transformation of a pre-existing environment as its starting point. The renovation of historical structures, such as the dome, is inherently a process of reclaiming and repurposing spaces that hold significant cultural value in preserving the historical layers of an evolving city. Furthermore, the focus on material expression places special emphasis on innovative materials that align with the principles of recycling and regeneration, aiming to achieve comprehensive sustainability.

The West Bund Art Centre exemplifies the thoughtful and sustainable approach of adaptive transformation, revitalizing an otherwise declining building typology. This approach preserves the building's historical integrity while cultivating new forms of use and interaction while promoting transformation rather than demolition. Here, the structure is brought back to life, embracing new purposes. It is, in a sense, reinstated as a vibrant participant in the city's ongoing narrative, much like its original role in producing cement for Shanghai's expansion.

The transformation of the West Bund’s industrial heritage not only respects the historical development of the entire area but also reflects a commitment to sustainability and innovation.