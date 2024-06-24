Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Arts Building / MiMool Arquitectura & Design de Interiores

Arts Building / MiMool Arquitectura & Design de Interiores

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments
Porto, Portugal
  Construction Company: A. Pimenta Construções
  Landscape Desgin: MiMool Arquitectura & Interiores
  Visual Identity: MiMool Arquitectura & Interiores
  Illustrations: MiMool Arquitectura & Interiores
  City: Porto
  Country: Portugal
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The intervention area was a plot of approximately 1060 m2 consisting of a building facing Rua de Adolfo Casais Monteiro and a structure extending into the interior of the plot with industrial characteristics.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The main building, facing Rua de Adolfo Casais Monteiro, had four floors, one of them resulting from the use of the roof space, reducing to 3 floors in the building extending to the east. Most of the courtyard was occupied by industrial constructions, leaving only a small open patio.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The proposal aimed at the demolition of all existing constructions and impermeable floors of the interior courtyard, taking advantage of the volume of the main buildings for the distribution of the housing program (14 units) and introducing a new setback floor, clad in pre-patinated zinc, Anthracite color, with concealed fasteners, in order to stand out from the pre-existing structure.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Due to the existing high ceilings, it was possible to introduce an intermediate floor in the original volume, an intervention reflected only in the facades facing the interior courtyard. In the units facing Rua de Adolfo Casais Monteiro, the number of original floors was maintained to respect the facade's design, cleaning and restoring all granite elements, iron elements, as well as the tiles, which are some of the oldest in Porto. These tiles are addressed in Ana Margarida Portela Domingues' doctoral thesis, entitled “A Ornamentação Cerâmica na Arquitectura do Romantismo em Portugal".

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Section 01
Section 01
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The addition of another floor at the rear half of the main volume led to changes in the façade, which underwent a careful design exercise and material selection to preserve the characteristics of the existing language and promote a more cohesive connection with the main facade.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

On the other hand, the design of the volume extending into the courtyard to the North assumes a distinct and more contemporary clean design to avoid conflict with the main building's facade. Regarding the courtyard, preference was given for green space, creating some private patios and pathways to the common courtyard, alongside private parking.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Project location

Address:Porto, Portugal

MiMool Arquitectura & Design de Interiores
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsPortugal
"Arts Building / MiMool Arquitectura & Design de Interiores" [Condomínio das Artes / MiMool Arquitectura & Design de Interiores] 24 Jun 2024. ArchDaily.

