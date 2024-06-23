Kindergarten Extension Langen / MWArchitekten

+ 1

Text description provided by the architects. The kindergarten extension is the result of a conversion and renovation of the existing community premises. The extension of the kindergarten in the existing community meeting point will take place under the current kindergarten with a south-facing external connection.

The access to the group rooms can be extended to the west, onto the municipal land. The generous glass surfaces provide maximum lighting for the rooms and at the same time create an open kindergarten cluster. The team room is also open plan.

Adapted to the staff situation, there are only mobile workstations and a shared coworking table. The children’s recreation areas are attached to the façade facing the natural space. An acoustic ceiling made of untreated wood paneling in combination with an organic floor bellows ensures the best acoustics and a feel-good atmosphere.