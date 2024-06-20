Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Tropical Forest Restaurant / Human+ Architects

Tropical Forest Restaurant / Human+ Architects

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Architects: Human+ Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  580
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Quang Tran
  • Project Leader: Nguyen Van Hung
  • Architect: Nguyen Manh Toan, Pham Gia Toan
  • Engineer: Dang Phuong Nam
  • City: Ho Chi Minh City
  • Country: Vietnam
Tropical Forest Restaurant / Human+ Architects - Image 2 of 18
© Quang Tran

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the bustling metropolis of Ho Chi Minh City, the most populous city in Vietnam, this restaurant project aims to create a unique atmosphere that feels close to nature, starkly contrasting with its urban surroundings to attract diners. Inspired by the native tropical rainforest, the design offers a serene, refreshing experience that connects people with nature.

Tropical Forest Restaurant / Human+ Architects - Image 3 of 18
© Quang Tran
Tropical Forest Restaurant / Human+ Architects - Image 15 of 18
Plan
Tropical Forest Restaurant / Human+ Architects - Image 8 of 18
© Quang Tran

Spanning over 40 meters in depth, the restaurant is designed as a single cohesive space. However, it is divided into two large sections with three gardens situated at the front, middle, and back of the establishment, along with elevated greenery. These layers of vegetation intertwine visually, providing a sense of depth and richness in the plant life.

Tropical Forest Restaurant / Human+ Architects - Image 18 of 18
Diagrams
Tropical Forest Restaurant / Human+ Architects - Image 5 of 18
© Quang Tran
Tropical Forest Restaurant / Human+ Architects - Image 17 of 18
Elevation

To evoke the feeling of walking under forest canopies where sunlight occasionally filters through, we used elevated wooden planters suspended at moderate heights and mounted on the building's facade. These planters, resembling natural tree trunks, create a green canopy that extends in all directions throughout the restaurant. They serve as key visual highlights and guide visitors from the entrance to the interior.

Tropical Forest Restaurant / Human+ Architects - Image 11 of 18
© Quang Tran
Tropical Forest Restaurant / Human+ Architects - Image 12 of 18
© Quang Tran

The primary material used is reclaimed wood, meticulously assembled by hand to minimize environmental impact and reduce costs. A modular metal structure forms the supporting framework, ensuring the durability of the planter system while speeding up construction and ensuring precision on-site. With these elements combined, this restaurant in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City not only provides a unique dining experience but also serves as a green oasis, allowing patrons to escape the hustle and bustle of urban life.

Tropical Forest Restaurant / Human+ Architects - Image 4 of 18
© Quang Tran

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Human+ Architects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantVietnam
Cite: "Tropical Forest Restaurant / Human+ Architects" 20 Jun 2024. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags