Tropical Forest Restaurant / Human+ Architects

Project Leader: Nguyen Van Hung

Architect: Nguyen Manh Toan, Pham Gia Toan

Engineer: Dang Phuong Nam

City: Ho Chi Minh City

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the bustling metropolis of Ho Chi Minh City, the most populous city in Vietnam, this restaurant project aims to create a unique atmosphere that feels close to nature, starkly contrasting with its urban surroundings to attract diners. Inspired by the native tropical rainforest, the design offers a serene, refreshing experience that connects people with nature.

Spanning over 40 meters in depth, the restaurant is designed as a single cohesive space. However, it is divided into two large sections with three gardens situated at the front, middle, and back of the establishment, along with elevated greenery. These layers of vegetation intertwine visually, providing a sense of depth and richness in the plant life.

To evoke the feeling of walking under forest canopies where sunlight occasionally filters through, we used elevated wooden planters suspended at moderate heights and mounted on the building's facade. These planters, resembling natural tree trunks, create a green canopy that extends in all directions throughout the restaurant. They serve as key visual highlights and guide visitors from the entrance to the interior.

The primary material used is reclaimed wood, meticulously assembled by hand to minimize environmental impact and reduce costs. A modular metal structure forms the supporting framework, ensuring the durability of the planter system while speeding up construction and ensuring precision on-site. With these elements combined, this restaurant in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City not only provides a unique dining experience but also serves as a green oasis, allowing patrons to escape the hustle and bustle of urban life.