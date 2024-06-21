Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Maxell Kuse Ga Aru Studio / kvalito

Maxell Kuse Ga Aru Studio / kvalito - Image 2 of 28Maxell Kuse Ga Aru Studio / kvalito - Image 3 of 28Maxell Kuse Ga Aru Studio / kvalito - Image 4 of 28Maxell Kuse Ga Aru Studio / kvalito - Image 5 of 28Maxell Kuse Ga Aru Studio / kvalito - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Cultural Architecture, Offices
Oyamazaki, Japan
  • Construction: Kimura Koumuten
  • Graphic Designer: Yuta Ichinose
  • Copywriter: Tetsuji Hasegawa
  • Design Period: 2023/7～2023/11
  • Construction Period: 2023/12～2024/3
  • Creative Direction: Loftwork inc.
  • Design Concept: Maxell KUSE GA ARU STUDIO, Quirky studio
  • City: Oyamazaki
  • Country: Japan
Maxell Kuse Ga Aru Studio / kvalito - Image 8 of 28
© Tatsuya Tabii

Text description provided by the architects. The “KUSE GA ARU (quirky) STUDIO,” located within the “Art & Technology Village Kyoto (ATVK),” is a small building of approximately 100 square meters on Maxell Corporation’s site. Collaborating with Kyoto Prefecture and KYOTO Industrial Support Organization 21, Maxell aims to create new value by “mixing (MAZERU)” its own expertise, next-generation talent, and previously unencountered sensibilities, technologies, and creativity. The studio hosts awards (KUSE ga aru Award: MAZERU) for young creators, as well as talk events, workshops, and more.

Maxell Kuse Ga Aru Studio / kvalito - Image 22 of 28
© Tatsuya Tabii
Maxell Kuse Ga Aru Studio / kvalito - Image 25 of 28
Diagram 02
Maxell Kuse Ga Aru Studio / kvalito - Image 20 of 28
© Tatsuya Tabii

The studio features both “circulation” and “centrality.” Its corridor-style plan includes a central hall approximately the size of a traditional Japanese architectural measurement called “Kokono-Ma (Approx. 30 square meters).” Transparent exhibition walls made of wire mesh serve as “fixtures” between the hall and the corridor, allowing the space to transform based on different situations.

Maxell Kuse Ga Aru Studio / kvalito - Image 3 of 28
© Tatsuya Tabii
Maxell Kuse Ga Aru Studio / kvalito - Image 28 of 28
Diagram table 01
Maxell Kuse Ga Aru Studio / kvalito - Image 9 of 28
© Tatsuya Tabii

The original fixture, TABLE_MX, follows the logo’s shape and serves as a round table during workshops and a dynamic display platform during exhibitions, enhancing spatial flexibility. To create an “open exhibition space” in line with the program’s requirements, eaves extend 1.8 meters outward from the perimeter (determined through sunlight simulation). The four corners of the eaves, which have the most severe structural requirements, are supported by wires using the rise of the high-side lights. The braces installed in the high-side lights are structural members that receive the reaction force of the wires and also function as truss beams that support the central 5.4m span.

Maxell Kuse Ga Aru Studio / kvalito - Image 13 of 28
© Tatsuya Tabii
Maxell Kuse Ga Aru Studio / kvalito - Image 26 of 28
Diagram 03

Citing the concept of ATVK【Art / Technology / Village (Nature)】, the wires around the perimeter are string art, structural wires with technology elements, and greening wires with nature elements. (Originally, it was planned to be a steel-frame building with all earthquake-resistant wires, but in order to reduce costs, it was changed to a wooden structure, and the number of structural wires was limited). A variable and multilayered space was created by melding composite meanings into various elements, such as movable exhibition walls, original fixtures, and surrounding wires. From now on, as the works of next-generation creators are added to this space and as various activities overlap, a variety of "quirks (KUSE)" will be revealed, and we hope that it will grow as a place where we can co-create the future just a little bit ahead.

Maxell Kuse Ga Aru Studio / kvalito - Image 21 of 28
© Tatsuya Tabii

Design Concept (TABLE_MX) - "TABLE_MX" is an exhibition stand and workshop table designed for "Maxell KUSE GA ARU STUDIO". It follows the shape of the logo designed by graphic designer Yuta Ichinose. By making the oval in the center a removable top, it can be used as a round table during workshops or as a curved exhibition stand that adds movement to a static space during exhibitions. The removed top plate can also be placed on easily assembled legs to function as a small display stand. It was designed in collaboration with various creators within the constraints of a limited design period and budget. We hope that this furniture will help stimulate the creativity of the next generation of creators in the space of "KUSE GA ARU STUDIO.''

Maxell Kuse Ga Aru Studio / kvalito - Image 17 of 28
© Tatsuya Tabii

Project location

Address:Oyamazaki, Kyoto, Japan

kvalito
Materials

WoodGlassSteel

