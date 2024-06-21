Maxell Kuse Ga Aru Studio / kvalito

+ 23

Construction: Kimura Koumuten

Graphic Designer: Yuta Ichinose

Copywriter: Tetsuji Hasegawa

Design Period: 2023/7～2023/11

Construction Period: 2023/12～2024/3

Creative Direction: Loftwork inc.

Design Concept: Maxell KUSE GA ARU STUDIO, Quirky studio

City: Oyamazaki

Country: Japan

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The “KUSE GA ARU (quirky) STUDIO,” located within the “Art & Technology Village Kyoto (ATVK),” is a small building of approximately 100 square meters on Maxell Corporation’s site. Collaborating with Kyoto Prefecture and KYOTO Industrial Support Organization 21, Maxell aims to create new value by “mixing (MAZERU)” its own expertise, next-generation talent, and previously unencountered sensibilities, technologies, and creativity. The studio hosts awards (KUSE ga aru Award: MAZERU) for young creators, as well as talk events, workshops, and more.

The studio features both “circulation” and “centrality.” Its corridor-style plan includes a central hall approximately the size of a traditional Japanese architectural measurement called “Kokono-Ma (Approx. 30 square meters).” Transparent exhibition walls made of wire mesh serve as “fixtures” between the hall and the corridor, allowing the space to transform based on different situations.

The original fixture, TABLE_MX, follows the logo’s shape and serves as a round table during workshops and a dynamic display platform during exhibitions, enhancing spatial flexibility. To create an “open exhibition space” in line with the program’s requirements, eaves extend 1.8 meters outward from the perimeter (determined through sunlight simulation). The four corners of the eaves, which have the most severe structural requirements, are supported by wires using the rise of the high-side lights. The braces installed in the high-side lights are structural members that receive the reaction force of the wires and also function as truss beams that support the central 5.4m span.

Citing the concept of ATVK【Art / Technology / Village (Nature)】, the wires around the perimeter are string art, structural wires with technology elements, and greening wires with nature elements. (Originally, it was planned to be a steel-frame building with all earthquake-resistant wires, but in order to reduce costs, it was changed to a wooden structure, and the number of structural wires was limited). A variable and multilayered space was created by melding composite meanings into various elements, such as movable exhibition walls, original fixtures, and surrounding wires. From now on, as the works of next-generation creators are added to this space and as various activities overlap, a variety of "quirks (KUSE)" will be revealed, and we hope that it will grow as a place where we can co-create the future just a little bit ahead.

Design Concept (TABLE_MX) - "TABLE_MX" is an exhibition stand and workshop table designed for "Maxell KUSE GA ARU STUDIO". It follows the shape of the logo designed by graphic designer Yuta Ichinose. By making the oval in the center a removable top, it can be used as a round table during workshops or as a curved exhibition stand that adds movement to a static space during exhibitions. The removed top plate can also be placed on easily assembled legs to function as a small display stand. It was designed in collaboration with various creators within the constraints of a limited design period and budget. We hope that this furniture will help stimulate the creativity of the next generation of creators in the space of "KUSE GA ARU STUDIO.''