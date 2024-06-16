Shirokanedai House Renovation / ROOVICE

+ 23

Adaptive Reuse, Renovation • Minato City, Japan Architects: ROOVICE

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 113 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Akira Nakamura

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Electrolux Akari , Ozawa Mosaic Works , VitrA , nittai-kogyo Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Maoko Sato

Site Management: Koji Kato

City: Minato City

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. The Shirokanedai House project is a meticulous renovation of a 50-year-old two-storey wooden residence situated in the vibrant Minato ward of Tokyo. The owner, a seasoned real estate professional, had long rented out the empty lot. Upon the departure of the last tenants, it came back with a property built on it. Considering the prohibitive costs of demolition in Japan coupled with the property's good condition, the owner decided to have Roovice rejuvenate and modernize the house for continued rental use.

The primary concern for the renovation was enhancing the building’s earthquake resistance, ensuring safety and longevity. This structural upgrade formed the backbone of the renovation, providing a solid foundation for the aesthetic and functional improvements that followed. The original layout of the first floor was characterized by dark, segmented spaces. To create a more open and inviting environment, the renovation team removed the dividing walls and ceiling boards, merging the former kitchen with two tatami rooms into a single, expansive area. The previously grayish walls were repainted in a crisp white, and new windows were installed, allowing natural light to flood the space.

The tatami floors were replaced with sleek hemlock wooden flooring, covering the traditional kotatsu stove pit. Clinker tiles now grace the kitchen and corridor floors, and a custom-made kitchen counter adds a modern touch. A distinctive triangle-shaped built-in cupboard in the corridor wall was accentuated by constructing a diagonal wall connecting it to the kitchen wall. A new glass door, mirroring the cupboard's style, was installed to lead into the kitchen, enhancing both functionality and aesthetic continuity.

In the bathroom, the renovation allowed for more space to accommodate the washing machine. The flooring in the front room of the bathroom was updated with practical PVC sheeting, while the bathtub was replaced, and new white tiles were installed on the walls. Traditional Tamaishi tiles, resembling small pebbles and reminiscent of the Shōwa era, were chosen for the bathroom and toilet floors. The wooden steps leading from the living room to the garden, having deteriorated over time, were replaced with a traditional stone step, enhancing the connection between indoor and outdoor spaces.

Upstairs, the kitchenette that once occupied the corridor was removed, and the wall was elegantly tiled with the same clinker tiles used on the ground floor. The tatami rooms were preserved, with new tatami mats installed and the shoji doors refurbished, maintaining a link to the home's traditional roots. The outer corridor’s flooring was updated, and new windows and flooring matching those on the ground floor were installed. The walls throughout were painted white, contributing to a cohesive and bright atmosphere.

The third room on the second floor saw its old wood boards replaced with new lauan wood ones, and a beige carpet was laid, providing a soft contrast to the wooden elements. The balcony underwent waterproofing, and the fencing was repainted black, completing the home's refreshed look with a touch of modern elegance. The Shirokanedai House project by Roovice exemplifies a harmonious blend of traditional Japanese architecture and contemporary design principles. Through thoughtful renovations, the property now boasts improved functionality, safety, and aesthetic appeal, ensuring its continued desirability.