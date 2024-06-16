Kabber Ghor Village Retreat / DWS - Design Works Studio

+ 14

Design Team: Farhatul Jannat

City: Bhaluka

Country: Bangladesh

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the heart of a verdant village, Kabber Ghor is a low-rise architectural marvel seamlessly blending with its natural surroundings and tin shed structures. Constructed using locally sourced brick, this charming residence prioritizes sustainability and harmony with the environment.

The design incorporates ample skylights and ambient lighting to flood the interiors with natural light, ensuring a bright and airy atmosphere. Perforated brick walls serve a dual purpose: they enhance the building's aesthetic appeal while facilitating natural ventilation.

Wide vertical circulation spaces not only add to the visual elegance but also ensure smooth movement within the home. Named after the youngest family member, Kabbor Ghor stands as a testament to thoughtful design and a deep connection to nature, offering a tranquil and functional living space that respects its rural context.