World
Kabber Ghor Village Retreat / DWS - Design Works Studio

Kabber Ghor Village Retreat / DWS - Design Works Studio

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bhaluka, Bangladesh
  Architects: Design Works Studio
  Area: 111
  Year: 2023
  Photographs
    Photographs: Abid Mia
  Lead Architects: Rokonuzzaman
  Design Team: Farhatul Jannat
  City: Bhaluka
  Country: Bangladesh
Kabber Ghor Village Retreat / DWS - Design Works Studio - Image 3 of 19
© Abid Mia

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the heart of a verdant village, Kabber Ghor is a low-rise architectural marvel seamlessly blending with its natural surroundings and tin shed structures. Constructed using locally sourced brick, this charming residence prioritizes sustainability and harmony with the environment.

Kabber Ghor Village Retreat / DWS - Design Works Studio - Image 4 of 19
© Abid Mia
Kabber Ghor Village Retreat / DWS - Design Works Studio - Image 17 of 19
Plan - Ground Floor
Kabber Ghor Village Retreat / DWS - Design Works Studio - Image 9 of 19
© Abid Mia

The design incorporates ample skylights and ambient lighting to flood the interiors with natural light, ensuring a bright and airy atmosphere. Perforated brick walls serve a dual purpose: they enhance the building's aesthetic appeal while facilitating natural ventilation.

Kabber Ghor Village Retreat / DWS - Design Works Studio - Image 8 of 19
© Abid Mia
Kabber Ghor Village Retreat / DWS - Design Works Studio - Image 11 of 19
© Abid Mia
Kabber Ghor Village Retreat / DWS - Design Works Studio - Image 18 of 19
Plan - 1st Floor

Wide vertical circulation spaces not only add to the visual elegance but also ensure smooth movement within the home. Named after the youngest family member, Kabbor Ghor stands as a testament to thoughtful design and a deep connection to nature, offering a tranquil and functional living space that respects its rural context.

Kabber Ghor Village Retreat / DWS - Design Works Studio - Image 2 of 19
© Abid Mia

Design Works Studio
Office

Concrete, Brick

Projects, Built Projects, Selected Projects, Residential Architecture, Houses, Bangladesh

