World
Mooijburg 12.06 Housing / Natrufied Architecture

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Housing
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Mooijburg 12.06 Housing / Natrufied Architecture
© Marcel van der Burg

Text description provided by the architects. On the newly developed Centrumeiland next to IJburg in Amsterdam, innovative construction methods are being implemented, resulting in a diverse and sustainable living environment. In addition to private plots, small Collective Private Commissioning (CPO) projects and self-build housing cooperatives are being realized. Furthermore, the municipality of Amsterdam has issued Co-Commissioning (MO) plots, where developers collaborate with future owners to create apartment complexes. The MO project named Mooijburg encompasses three of these plots and has been awarded to Mooijburg BV, a consortium consisting of DGV Group, Evergreen Building Development, and Weever Bouw, with the intention to develop in collaboration with future residents.

Mooijburg 12.06 Housing / Natrufied Architecture
© Marcel van der Burg
Mooijburg 12.06 Housing / Natrufied Architecture
Ground Floor Plan
Mooijburg 12.06 Housing / Natrufied Architecture
© Marcel van der Burg

On the first of the three plots, a balanced combination of housing preferences, size, and sustainability was sought in collaboration with residents. Each resident had the freedom to determine their amount of square meters within the block, resulting in a collective layout that met individual needs. In close collaboration with structural engineers and acoustic advisors, the Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) construction package was further developed into an efficient and constructible whole.

Mooijburg 12.06 Housing / Natrufied Architecture
© Marcel van der Burg
Mooijburg 12.06 Housing / Natrufied Architecture
© Marcel van der Burg
Mooijburg 12.06 Housing / Natrufied Architecture
Section-Elevation 1
Mooijburg 12.06 Housing / Natrufied Architecture
© Marcel van der Burg

The design emphasizes ambitious sustainability goals, such as achieving an Energy Performance Coefficient (EPC) better than -0.2. The development team heavily focused on timber construction, with the main load-bearing structure above the basement made of CLT. The facades are largely constructed from biobased materials, with a variety of treatments including pre-aged fir wood, pressed bamboo, and Shou Sugi Ban (charred bamboo). These materials contribute to both aesthetics and sustainability.

Mooijburg 12.06 Housing / Natrufied Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Marcel van der Burg

During construction, an experienced team from Laminated Timber Solutions and Pfeifer, under the leadership of Weever Bouw, erected all four floors in just three weeks. Notable are the wooden Roman numerals that not only serve as part of the structural support but also as entrance markers and to indicate the name of the plot. Additionally, integrated planters in the front and rear facades are automatically watered by water storage on the flat roofs and galleries. This system minimizes rainwater runoff to the sewer by reusing water. The Mooijburg project prioritizes resident participation and sustainability. Through innovative approaches such as the use of CLT and biobased materials, not only is an attractive living environment created, but also an important step towards a more sustainable future.

Mooijburg 12.06 Housing / Natrufied Architecture
© Marcel van der Burg

Project location

Address:Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Mooijburg 12.06 Housing / Natrufied Architecture" 16 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017688/mooijburg-16-housing-natrufied-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

