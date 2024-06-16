Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884
Reflections Holiday Home / OKNO MODHOMES

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Chikkamagaluru, India
  • Architects: OKNO MODHOMES
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Inclined Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AGL, Asian Paints, Eurobond, Jaquar, Jindal, Kajaria, Luna Wood, Philips, Square Foot, TAITON
  • Lead Designers: Harshit Puram, Parikshit Linga
  • Structural And Mep Engineering: OKNO MODHOMES
  • City: Chikkamagaluru
  • Country: India
© Inclined Studio

A Serene Sanctuary by Okno Modhomes - In the heart of nature, where the murmurs of the forest blend with the songs of birds, stands "Reflections" by Okno Modhomes. This modern retreat is designed as an abode where humans and nature coexist in perfect harmony. Nestled within a lush canopy of existing and newly planted trees, Reflections epitomizes sustainable and thoughtful design.

© Inclined Studio

A Design Inspired by Nature - Facing the tranquil east, Reflections greets the morning sun like a delicate bloom. The design intention is to minimize its footprint, ensuring that the natural landscape remains pristine. The structure is a symphony of mirrored glass facades that blend seamlessly with their surroundings, supported by sleek metal and natural wood elements that emphasize a modern, earthy aesthetic.

© Inclined Studio
Plan
© Inclined Studio

Entering a Floating Oasis - Visitors are welcomed by a discreet entrance that opens into a world of tranquility. The living space is elevated, creating the sensation of floating amidst the trees. The deck, with its expansive views and the gentle sound of rustling leaves, becomes an intimate connection point between the inhabitants and the forest.

© Inclined Studio

Seamless Integration with Nature -  The heart of Reflections is an open-plan living area that blurs the boundaries between indoors and outdoors. Floor-to-ceiling glass walls invite the lush greenery into the home, creating an immersive experience. The living space flows effortlessly into an outdoor deck, complete with a cozy lounge area and an inviting hot tub, perfect for stargazing on clear nights.

© Inclined Studio
Elevation

Private Sanctuary -  The bedroom in Reflections is a private sanctuary designed to offer serene views of the surrounding forest. The interiors are adorned with natural materials, including warm wood finishes and soft textiles, creating a cozy yet sophisticated ambiance. It features a unique motorized sliding bed that allows for an unparalleled stargazing experience, embodying the essence of modern luxury intertwined with nature.

© Inclined Studio
Section
© Inclined Studio

Thoughtful and Sustainable Design - The mirrored exterior of Reflections not only creates a striking visual effect but also serves a functional purpose. It reflects the natural surroundings, reducing the visual impact of the structure and helping it blend into the landscape. The use of sustainable materials and energy-efficient systems ensures that Reflections is as gentle on the environment as it is on the eyes.

© Inclined Studio

A True Retreat - Reflections by Okno Modhomes is more than just a house; it is a sanctuary where the beauty of modern design meets the tranquility of nature. It offers a luxurious yet serene lifestyle, respecting and enhancing its natural surroundings, making it the perfect retreat for those seeking peace and connection with the environment.

© Inclined Studio

Project gallery

Cite: "Reflections Holiday Home / OKNO MODHOMES" 16 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017679/reflections-holiday-home-okno-modhomes> ISSN 0719-8884

