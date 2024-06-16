Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved.
Alpine Chalet CPL / Ralph Germann architectes

Alpine Chalet CPL / Ralph Germann architectes - Image 2 of 23Alpine Chalet CPL / Ralph Germann architectes - Image 3 of 23Alpine Chalet CPL / Ralph Germann architectes - Image 4 of 23Alpine Chalet CPL / Ralph Germann architectes - Image 5 of 23Alpine Chalet CPL / Ralph Germann architectes - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Adaptive Reuse, Historic Preservation
Montreux, Switzerland
Alpine Chalet CPL / Ralph Germann architectes - Image 2 of 23
© Nicolas Sedlatchek

Text description provided by the architects. Built in 1830, the rural building is part of the typical architectural heritage of the mountain pastures in the Gruyère Pays-d'Enhaut Regional Nature Park with its stone walls and traditional wooden tile roof. At the time, the building was used for cattle farming and cheese production.

Alpine Chalet CPL / Ralph Germann architectes - Image 3 of 23
© Nicolas Sedlatchek
Alpine Chalet CPL / Ralph Germann architectes - Image 21 of 23
Ground Floor Plan
Alpine Chalet CPL / Ralph Germann architectes - Image 4 of 23
© Nicolas Sedlatchek

The clients' main request was that the architectural intervention should be contemporary, using raw materials such as concrete and lime plaster, and salvaging as much wood as possible when dismantling the barn to build the kitchen. It was also important to have as neutral a setting as possible to showcase their artwork and antique furniture.

Alpine Chalet CPL / Ralph Germann architectes - Image 13 of 23
© Nicolas Sedlatchek
Alpine Chalet CPL / Ralph Germann architectes - Image 23 of 23
Section

A large horizontal window has been designed to open up views of the surrounding landscape and provide soft, natural light while allowing communication between inside and outside.

Alpine Chalet CPL / Ralph Germann architectes - Image 5 of 23
© Nicolas Sedlatchek
Alpine Chalet CPL / Ralph Germann architectes - Image 11 of 23
© Nicolas Sedlatchek

The opening of the space over two floors gives height to the lower floor, brings additional light, and, above all, emphasizes the facade wall with its original stone, which is located above the entrance door. The house is heated by wood only, with a fireplace on the upper floor and a wood-burning stove on the lower floor. Hot water is provided by a heat pump system.

Alpine Chalet CPL / Ralph Germann architectes - Image 6 of 23
© Nicolas Sedlatchek

