Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Victor Cordon / Fragmentos

Victor Cordon / Fragmentos

Save

Victor Cordon / Fragmentos - Image 2 of 37Victor Cordon / Fragmentos - Image 3 of 37Victor Cordon / Fragmentos - Image 4 of 37Victor Cordon / Fragmentos - Image 5 of 37Victor Cordon / Fragmentos - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Lisboa, Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Victor Cordon / Fragmentos - Image 7 of 37
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Located in downtown Lisbon in the DGPC's Urban Rehabilitation Area and Property Protection Zone, this multi-family housing building has been subject to various extensions and alterations over the years, depriving it of its original character and historical identity.

Save this picture!
Victor Cordon / Fragmentos - Image 9 of 37
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Victor Cordon / Fragmentos - Image 33 of 37
Planta - Pavimento térreo
Save this picture!
Victor Cordon / Fragmentos - Image 13 of 37
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Victor Cordon / Fragmentos - Image 17 of 37
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The intervention aimed to rehabilitate the historic multi-family housing building, celebrating its original form and structures, which had suffered from successive alterations and expansions. These alterations resulted in damage to a large part of the original elements, especially in the interiors, and a very pronounced structural fragility in the rear body. The programme consists of 22 apartments distributed over 6 floors and an attic. The new typologies, completely different from the existing ones, were designed to be adapted to the reality and needs of contemporary living. This resulted in the addition of an attic floor to the six existing floors and the use of what was once a commercial space for the creation of a residential unit on the ground floor. To improve accessibility, a lift was incorporated without changing the configuration of the atrium and stairwell. 

Save this picture!
Victor Cordon / Fragmentos - Image 12 of 37
© Ivo Tavares Studio

In the main elevation, the three-sided hip roof and the configuration of the existing openings were maintained, with the recovery of the materials that constitute them. Throughout most of the intervention, the original finishings that characterise the building and the construction style of the period were recovered or replicated when restoration was not possible, such as the stone arches or the tiles covering the majority of the façade. The recovery of the historical identity of the building in a contemporary light was the main premise of this rehabilitation.

Save this picture!
Victor Cordon / Fragmentos - Image 5 of 37
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Fragmentos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "Victor Cordon / Fragmentos" [Edifício Victor Cordon / Fragmentos] 17 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017614/victor-cordon-fragmentos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags