Space B / Dodds Estudio

+ 46

Houses • Buenos Aires, Argentina Architects: Dodds Estudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 185 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Federico Cairoli

Lead Architects: Sofía Botto González, Candela Cwi, Nina Dodds, Lucía Mariotto, Diego Restelli Jack

Lighting Designers: Loop

Furniture Maker: Dodds + Contuco

Veneers And Furniture: Dodds + Estudio Hanma

Smithy: Oficios Asociados

Landscape Design: Puro Paisajismo

Metallic Structure: Express Design

City: Buenos Aires

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. Espacio B is a redevelopment project of a former industrial warehouse located in the City of Buenos Aires. This building, which once contained a publishing house, has been transformed into a hybrid space for living and working, promoting well-being and balance with the surrounding environment.

The design aims to strengthen the relationship between the interior and the exterior spaces, prioritizing the entry of natural light and ventilation into an area that previously lacked these features. Many of the walls separating the warehouse from the service courtyard were removed, dematerializing the boundary between the loft-style ground floor and the landscaped courtyard.

The service core was placed along one of the party walls, clearing up the rest of the space to admit flexible and versatile use. The original opening that housed the cargo elevator was preserved to install a new lightweight metal staircase that connects the three floors of the building.

The upper floor contains private spaces, which can function as either bedrooms or enclosed work areas, all connected through a double-height living space. The third level was added to the project building a dry construction structure, taking advantage of the original height of the warehouse. A careful intervention in the roof's truss allows circulation connecting this new space with the staircase.

To ensure comfort, the metal roof was renovated by adding two side skylights that provide natural light to the bathrooms and common areas. Thermal and waterproof insulation was applied from the outside, preserving the characteristic exposed sheet metal ceiling and the original truss structure - elements that highlight the history and spirit of the place.

The material palette aims to balance simplicity, warmth, and precision, combining elements such as concrete, stainless steel, iron, and wood. Neutral tones and mild textures soften the scale of the space, reserving the use of color to highlight specific elements such as the staircase, railings, and furniture.