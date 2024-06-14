Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Huashan Middle School, Boguqi Campus / Zhaohui Rong Studio

Huashan Middle School, Boguqi Campus / Zhaohui Rong Studio

Huashan Middle School, Boguqi Campus / Zhaohui Rong Studio - Image 2 of 40

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Elementary & Middle School
Tiemenguan City, China
  • Architects: Zhaohui Rong Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  45800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Arch Exist
  • Lead Architects: Zhaohui Rong
  • Architecture: Xuefeng Wang, Kaicheng Wang, Peng Song, Yangfan Chen, Zhihao Wang, Huaxiao Li, Mingliang Huang, Jianjun Zhou, Xiaoxi Zuo
  • Structure: Junguo Li, Xiuliang Wu, Chengzong Du
  • Plumbing And Hvac: Zhenyu Zhang, Xiaofeng Zhao, Teng Wang, Yuqun Ju
  • Electrical Engineering: Yunfei Wang, Qi Liu
  • Clients: Xinjiang Second Agricultural Division Huashan Middle School
  • Interior: Jiangsu Provincial Zhongrui East China Institute of Architectural Design and Research Co.,Ltd.
  • Landscape: Jiangsu Provincial Zhongrui East China Institute of Architectural Design and Research Co.,Ltd.
  • Collaborators: Xinjiang Urban and Rural Construction Engineering Design Co., Ltd
  • Construction: Xinjiang Huanyu Construction Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd., Xinjiang Tiemenguan City Sanjian Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • City: Tiemenguan City
  • Country: China
© Arch Exist
Huashan Middle School, Boguqi Campus / Zhaohui Rong Studio - Image 8 of 40
© Arch Exist

Gobi. Boguqi is located on a narrow strip of land between the Tianshan Mountains and the Taklamakan Desert, with an annual precipitation of less than 20mm. From satellite maps, the extent of human activity is marked by a green boundary. Huashan Middle School's Boguqi campus is situated here.

© Arch Exist
Huashan Middle School, Boguqi Campus / Zhaohui Rong Studio - Image 6 of 40
© Arch Exist
Floor Plan
Huashan Middle School, Boguqi Campus / Zhaohui Rong Studio - Image 33 of 40
Floor Plan
© Arch Exist
Huashan Middle School, Boguqi Campus / Zhaohui Rong Studio - Image 10 of 40
© Arch Exist

Square City. "Square City" is a strategy for buildings to combat the external environment. The entire school is composed of two simple square rings: the larger ring serves educational purposes, while the smaller ring is for accommodation. "Square City" represents a "localized artificial nature" carved out of the Gobi, displaying a strong sense of defensiveness and a determination to protect the interior from the forces of nature. It is an educational city cut out of the Gobi's yellow sands. The four-story building of Square City extends horizontally for 140 meters, creating a close connection between the architecture and the boundless landscape.

© Arch Exist
Huashan Middle School, Boguqi Campus / Zhaohui Rong Studio - Image 12 of 40
© Arch Exist
Floor Plan
Huashan Middle School, Boguqi Campus / Zhaohui Rong Studio - Image 35 of 40
Floor Plan
© Arch Exist
Huashan Middle School, Boguqi Campus / Zhaohui Rong Studio - Image 4 of 40
© Arch Exist

Courtyard. The nearly 9,000 square meter courtyard within "Square City" is an artificial nature, giving birth to the "Hundred Trees Garden." The terrain of the courtyard has been sculpted into a micro-topography with an elevation difference of nearly 3 meters, adding layers to the space. It is hoped that one day it will embody the scene where "the shade of green trees lasts through the long summer days, and the reflection of the pavilion casts into the pond." The courtyard opens at the northwest corner, forming an outdoor performance plaza.

© Arch Exist
Huashan Middle School, Boguqi Campus / Zhaohui Rong Studio - Image 14 of 40
© Arch Exist
© Arch Exist
Huashan Middle School, Boguqi Campus / Zhaohui Rong Studio - Image 13 of 40
© Arch Exist

Power. The continuous horizontal lines and simple forms possess a powerful strength, reflecting the characteristics of the western region and aligning with local construction capabilities. In the vast landscape, directness and clarity embody a natural quality. The contrast with the exaggerated scale of the structures reinforces this feeling.

© Arch Exist
Huashan Middle School, Boguqi Campus / Zhaohui Rong Studio - Image 18 of 40
© Arch Exist
© Arch Exist
Huashan Middle School, Boguqi Campus / Zhaohui Rong Studio - Image 20 of 40
© Arch Exist

Brickwork. If simplicity is a form of power, then the brickwork in certain areas embodies warmth. Important sections of the large plastered walls are constructed with real bricks, creating a contrast with the main building. The presence of brickwork gives the architecture a strong handcrafted feel, adding a touch of warmth to the rugged structure.

© Arch Exist
Huashan Middle School, Boguqi Campus / Zhaohui Rong Studio - Image 19 of 40
© Arch Exist
© Arch Exist
Huashan Middle School, Boguqi Campus / Zhaohui Rong Studio - Image 3 of 40
© Arch Exist

Gathering. A school is a place for gathering. The four-story high atrium space of the learning center is bright inside, with a homogeneous sawtooth skylight at the top. The entire space exhibits an open and integrative posture. The vertical shared atrium is a multifunctional hall, offering various possibilities for future teaching.

© Arch Exist
Huashan Middle School, Boguqi Campus / Zhaohui Rong Studio - Image 25 of 40
© Arch Exist
© Arch Exist
Huashan Middle School, Boguqi Campus / Zhaohui Rong Studio - Image 24 of 40
© Arch Exist

The library is the intersection of the educational square ring and the accommodation square ring, serving as the traffic hub of the entire school. The circular hollow atrium opens to the public space, with light pouring in from the top, making the atrium bright and serene. It is a place for the exchange of books and the spiritual world. In years to come, it will undoubtedly become one of the students' most memorable places.

© Arch Exist
Huashan Middle School, Boguqi Campus / Zhaohui Rong Studio - Image 22 of 40
© Arch Exist
© Arch Exist
Huashan Middle School, Boguqi Campus / Zhaohui Rong Studio - Image 21 of 40
© Arch Exist

Sunset. The open space on the west side connects to the inner courtyard through seven massive consecutive arches. These oversized structures not only respond to the region but also further highlight the concept of a "city." Every day, students can observe through which arch the sun sets. This is not only a matter of knowledge accumulation but also a focal point for forming collective memories on campus.

© Arch Exist
Huashan Middle School, Boguqi Campus / Zhaohui Rong Studio - Image 2 of 40
© Arch Exist

Project location

Address:Tiemenguan City, China

Zhaohui Rong Studio
Brick

Cite: "Huashan Middle School, Boguqi Campus / Zhaohui Rong Studio" 14 Jun 2024. ArchDaily.

华山中学博古其校区 / 荣朝晖工作室

华山中学博古其校区 / 荣朝晖工作室

