F3 Residence / Belluzzo Martinhão Arquitetos

Houses • Quinta da Baronesa, Brazil Architects: Belluzzo Martinhao Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 12271 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: André Mortatti

Lead Architects: Gustavo Martinhão e Marcella Belluzzo

Project Team: Barbara Reis, Gabriella Migotto, Laura Perez

Engineering: Tetric Engenharia e Projetos

Landscaping: Tanus Saab

Program: Residential

City: Quinta da Baronesa

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a countryside condominium in the interior of São Paulo, Residence F3 was implemented on a rectangular plot with a steep slope.

To overcome this slope smoothly and accommodate the house to the natural profile of the terrain, we chose to set back the main volume of the house towards the central portion of the plot, creating a large front garden that overcomes part of the slope and provides an inviting access to the main entrance.

In this regard, the ground floor of the project is a few meters below street level and accommodates the entire social area of the house, garage, service area, kitchen, game room, and pool. The service area and garage are separated from the main body of the house, on the front left portion of the plot following the slope so that they are completely hidden under a green roof that blends with the garden. The social areas, such as the living room, dining room, and balcony, are located in the central portion of the plot and are fully glazed, allowing total interaction with the garden and the view. The front garden and the wooden brises on the facade help ensure privacy from the street, as well as bring an incredible visual to the living room.

The house program was designed for vacation use by a large family, with grandparents, children, and grandchildren. To accommodate the entire family and guests, we chose to create an upper floor with seven suites and a cinema room, leaving the intimate area separate and the ground floor more open with open garden areas.

The architectural style of the project is contemporary, with predominance of straight lines, large openings, integrated spaces, and a lot of connection between the internal and external environments through large glass panels in strategic positions to enhance the garden views. The chosen finishes prioritize natural materials such as tauari wood, Itaúnas granite, and moledo stone, elements that bring warmth in contrast with more industrial materials such as aluminum frames, glass, and black ACM berais.

In the outdoor area, a large granite deck connects the balcony to the pool that leans towards the view with its infinity edge. The pool has a more rectangular portion with a shallow area and spa closer to the deck, and a side lane extends towards the house to the access of the locker room and sauna. A large moledo stone wall provides all the privacy with respect to the neighboring side for the social area of the house, as well as being the structural base that supports the large free span of the approximately 14-meter-long balcony.

To enable this visual lightness and the large openings in the social area of the ground floor, the upper floor was executed in steel frame, providing greater structural lightness and also taking advantage of the good thermal-acoustic and sustainable characteristics of this construction methodParte superior do formulário