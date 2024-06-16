Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Barn
  4. China
  5. Beijing Shangzhuang Organic Farm Station / hyperSity architects

Beijing Shangzhuang Organic Farm Station / hyperSity architects

Save

Beijing Shangzhuang Organic Farm Station / hyperSity architects - Image 2 of 30Beijing Shangzhuang Organic Farm Station / hyperSity architects - Image 3 of 30Beijing Shangzhuang Organic Farm Station / hyperSity architects - Image 4 of 30Beijing Shangzhuang Organic Farm Station / hyperSity architects - Image 5 of 30Beijing Shangzhuang Organic Farm Station / hyperSity architects - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Barn, Public Architecture
Beijing, China
  • Architects: hyperSity architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jin Weiqi
  • Lead Architects: Shi Yang
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Beijing Shangzhuang Organic Farm Station / hyperSity architects - Image 2 of 30
© Jin Weiqi

Text description provided by the architects. Shangzhuang in Haidian District, Beijing, was once the countryside estate and farmland of the Nalan family. The project aims to explore the architectural prototype of rural agricultural facilities and think about how to use materials to organize structures in a rational and effective way, naturally generating specific interest spaces. On a 400-square-meter field in the countryside, the architect decided to use a comprehensive spatial form to fulfill the integration of functional needs from the field to the table.

Save this picture!
Beijing Shangzhuang Organic Farm Station / hyperSity architects - Image 5 of 30
© Jin Weiqi
Save this picture!
Beijing Shangzhuang Organic Farm Station / hyperSity architects - Image 18 of 30
© Jin Weiqi

The spatial structure of the station building uses a column grid with a depth of 4700mm and a width of 5700mm in the longitudinal direction and is built using modular units in a free and flexible manner. Under the uniform modular relationship, local spatial divisions, changes in light and shade, etc. are achieved. On the west side of the building, a semi-outdoor space is left, which connects the building and the field views and functions closely. The south side of the building is a landscaped area for adoptive agriculture, and the open floor-to-ceiling glass brings it into the interior. The north side of the building is considered the relatively closed space of the northern climate.

Save this picture!
Beijing Shangzhuang Organic Farm Station / hyperSity architects - Image 9 of 30
© Jin Weiqi
Save this picture!
Beijing Shangzhuang Organic Farm Station / hyperSity architects - Image 23 of 30
Section 01
Save this picture!
Beijing Shangzhuang Organic Farm Station / hyperSity architects - Image 6 of 30
© Jin Weiqi

The station building has a kitchen, dining room, and several independent rooms, which can accommodate workshop functions for cooking and preparing meals. In the future, the large space in the comprehensive space can be freely divided into several interconnected and integrated small spaces, and the partition walls removed to leave a large continuous space. People can arrange the post stations freely, transforming them into any form they desire.

Save this picture!
Beijing Shangzhuang Organic Farm Station / hyperSity architects - Image 4 of 30
© Jin Weiqi
Save this picture!
Beijing Shangzhuang Organic Farm Station / hyperSity architects - Image 17 of 30
© Jin Weiqi

Timber architecture is not a design deduction based on space, but rather a consideration of how to use materials in a rational and effective structural organization, from which a specific space naturally emerges. The basic structural form of the building uses a glued laminated timber structure and is modified into an umbrella shape, closely following the traditional logic of structural types. The steel plate metal components are not only an important element of structural expression but also enable the columns to spread out in four directions in the form of an umbrella, forming a space frame roof system that provides the possibility of expanding the scale and spatial form of the building. On the other hand, the steel plate is connected to the glued laminated timber columns through brackets and displays a metal edge at the bottom, which can create a smooth visual extension by displaying a refined joint aesthetic.

Save this picture!
Beijing Shangzhuang Organic Farm Station / hyperSity architects - Image 3 of 30
© Jin Weiqi
Save this picture!
Beijing Shangzhuang Organic Farm Station / hyperSity architects - Image 7 of 30
© Jin Weiqi
Save this picture!
Beijing Shangzhuang Organic Farm Station / hyperSity architects - Image 29 of 30
Axo - Wooden house

Timber architecture is a good choice for rural facilities, as its flexibility and industrialized assembly can break through the construction technology and cost barriers in rural areas. From factory-processed wood, workers can assemble the structure on-site within two months, allowing for cross-regional production and assembly.

Save this picture!
Beijing Shangzhuang Organic Farm Station / hyperSity architects - Image 14 of 30
© Jin Weiqi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Beijing, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
hyperSity architects
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureBarnPublic ArchitectureChina

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureBarnPublic ArchitectureChina
Cite: "Beijing Shangzhuang Organic Farm Station / hyperSity architects" 16 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017573/beijing-shangzhuang-organic-farm-station-hypersity-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Jin Weiqi

北京上庄有机农场驿站 / 殊至建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags