Twin House / ArchLAB studio

Text description provided by the architects. Twin house - two traditional style modern houses, designed in the old district of the Vilnius city. The architectural challenge was to incorporate new houses into the existing environment with the surrounding low-rise detached houses. In the upper part of the plot - a green pine oasis, dictated nature-inspired home solutions.

Garages and parking spaces are designed on the basement floor. A common outdoor staircase in the center between houses leads up to the upper terrace, the inner courtyard.

The bedrooms are on the second floor of the house. On the upper floor spaces with high ceilings - living room with kitchen and dining. Large windows connect the interior and exterior spaces, one side offers a view of the city, and the other side of the living room with a quiet inner courtyard. There are wooden terraces, where you can prepare barbecue parties or simply relax under the pine trees while listening to the chirping of birds. Nature is a very valuable feature of architecture, especially in these times of increasing urbanization around the world.