© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024
Twin House / ArchLAB studio

Twin House / ArchLAB studio

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Vilnius, Lithuania
Twin House / ArchLAB studio - Image 6 of 26
© Leonas Garbačauskas

Text description provided by the architects. Twin house - two traditional style modern houses, designed in the old district of the Vilnius city. The architectural challenge was to incorporate new houses into the existing environment with the surrounding low-rise detached houses. In the upper part of the plot - a green pine oasis, dictated nature-inspired home solutions.

Twin House / ArchLAB studio - Image 14 of 26
© Leonas Garbačauskas
Twin House / ArchLAB studio - Image 11 of 26
© Leonas Garbačauskas

Garages and parking spaces are designed on the basement floor. A common outdoor staircase in the center between houses leads up to the upper terrace, the inner courtyard.

Twin House / ArchLAB studio - Image 5 of 26
© Leonas Garbačauskas

The bedrooms are on the second floor of the house. On the upper floor spaces with high ceilings - living room with kitchen and dining. Large windows connect the interior and exterior spaces, one side offers a view of the city, and the other side of the living room with a quiet inner courtyard. There are wooden terraces, where you can prepare barbecue parties or simply relax under the pine trees while listening to the chirping of birds. Nature is a very valuable feature of architecture, especially in these times of increasing urbanization around the world.

Twin House / ArchLAB studio - Image 10 of 26
© Leonas Garbačauskas

About this office
ArchLAB studio
