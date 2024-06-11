Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Medium in Kami-Ikebukuro Community Center / mtthw

Medium in Kami-Ikebukuro Community Center / mtthw - Image 2 of 46Medium in Kami-Ikebukuro Community Center / mtthw - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, ChairMedium in Kami-Ikebukuro Community Center / mtthw - Interior Photography, Shelving, TableMedium in Kami-Ikebukuro Community Center / mtthw - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamMedium in Kami-Ikebukuro Community Center / mtthw - More Images+ 41

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Community Center, Cultural Center
Toshima City, Japan
  • Architects: Namiko Matsubara, Hiromu Tanaka
  • Glass Installers: Hiroki Hoshino
  • Wood Door Works: Hironobu Shimono , Toshiyuki Horikawa
  • Wood Furniture Works: Yoshiro Ishimori
  • Lighting Consultant: Naoyuki Sasaki
  • City: Toshima City
  • Country: Japan
Medium in Kami-Ikebukuro Community Center / mtthw - Image 2 of 46
© Koichi Torimura

Uncertain Publicness - In the ever-changing urban structure, what kind of distance should architectural space and public nature face? 

Medium in Kami-Ikebukuro Community Center / mtthw - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Koichi Torimura

A retired professor who was looking for a new hub of social activity and a local window glass wholesaler who was looking for a way to utilize his building encountered they involved key persons in the city, editors, entrepreneurs, and architects and started this project of community library. In the course of discussions on the premise of the design, it became clear that each member had a different image of how this place should be connected to and open up to society. The combination of different ideas makes this project accept a public nature as uncertain and find out a perspective value.

Medium in Kami-Ikebukuro Community Center / mtthw - Interior Photography, Windows
© Koichi Torimura
Medium in Kami-Ikebukuro Community Center / mtthw - Image 43 of 46
Plan - Ground Floor
Medium in Kami-Ikebukuro Community Center / mtthw - Interior Photography, Shelving, Table
© Koichi Torimura

We renovated a 30-year-old two-story office building in Kami-Ikebukuro which is largely composed of a commercial area along Meiji-dori Ave. and the Yamanote Line, and a residential area is behind the commercial area. Therefore, we have planned an accessible space for both local residents and visitors in Ikebukuro.

Medium in Kami-Ikebukuro Community Center / mtthw - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Chair
© Koichi Torimura
Medium in Kami-Ikebukuro Community Center / mtthw - Interior Photography
© Koichi Torimura
Medium in Kami-Ikebukuro Community Center / mtthw - Image 45 of 46
Diagram

By dismantling a part of the partition walls, exterior walls, and floor slabs of the short half-span of the existing building, which consists of a 2 x 5 grid steel rigid-frame structure, we aimed to create an open space with two sides facades in front and back of the building. We positioned the volume of this open space, which accounts for half of the building, as a "medium" that echoes the uncertain public nature and used it as the starting point for our design. The library is a medium of knowledge that connects uncertain values, and the local company's glass building material is also a medium that visually connects the separated spaces.

Medium in Kami-Ikebukuro Community Center / mtthw - Image 26 of 46
© Koichi Torimura
Medium in Kami-Ikebukuro Community Center / mtthw - Image 46 of 46
Section
Medium in Kami-Ikebukuro Community Center / mtthw - Interior Photography, Table
© Koichi Torimura

To ensure the diversity of the space, the fixtures were designed to be movable. The large sliding doors on the first floor also allow for a large partitioning of space according to usage. The fixtures and doors, each with its own characteristics, will function as a medium to accompany the various activities that may occur in this space, such as exhibitions, lectures, reading, working, eating, drinking, and people gathering. In addition, vintage glass with a variety of patterns is used for the original lighting and the slightly movable partition screen of the office. Japanese people have seen these glasses somewhere (usually in buildings built in the Showa period, such as their grandparents' houses), and visitors will feel nostalgia and familiarity.

Medium in Kami-Ikebukuro Community Center / mtthw - Image 34 of 46
© Koichi Torimura
Medium in Kami-Ikebukuro Community Center / mtthw - Interior Photography, Windows
© Koichi Torimura

On the time axis of the city of Kami-Ikebukuro, the space as a medium accepts people's activities and scenery, and in turn continues to ooze them out into the city. We hope that this space will become a place with a public character that anchors such people, things, and activities to the community.

Medium in Kami-Ikebukuro Community Center / mtthw - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Koichi Torimura

Cite: "Medium in Kami-Ikebukuro Community Center / mtthw" 11 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017497/medium-in-kami-ikebukuro-community-center-mtthw> ISSN 0719-8884

