World
The Nook / Isaac French

The Nook / Isaac French - Exterior Photography, Windows
The Nook / Isaac French - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
The Nook / Isaac French - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Shelving
The Nook / Isaac French - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Windows, Chair

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Mixed Use Architecture, Loft, Small Scale
Waco, United States
The Nook / Isaac French - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Jeff Jones

Text description provided by the architects. I’m an experiential hospitality developer, designing and building micro-resorts and unique stays. I’m also an artist. The Nook is my most recent—and favorite—project to date. It’s equal parts office, art studio, and guest
quarters. 

© Jeff Jones
The Nook / Isaac French - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Jeff Jones
Drawings and Sketch
The Nook / Isaac French - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Shelving
© Jeff Jones

The design marries simplicity with nature: Japanese charred-cedar cladding outside, White Oak finishes inside, and local Texas Limestone tying it all together—with plenty of glass to bring the outdoors in. The Nook is nestled under the trees in the forest just behind my home in central Texas, with a floating wood deck cantilevered over the creek edge. Every single detail has been meticulously crafted, optimizing the space for function, pristine form, and efficiency.

The Nook / Isaac French - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Jeff Jones

This unit would make an amazing unique stay, office, studio, personal residence, or all of the above! And it’s designed to be moved. I’ve had the plans professionally drafted, so you can build your own.

The Nook / Isaac French - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jeff Jones

Project location

Address:Waco, United States

About this office
Isaac French
Materials

WoodGlassStone

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousingLoftOtherSmall ScaleUnited States

Materials and Tags

Cite: "The Nook / Isaac French" 22 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017468/the-nook-isaac-french> ISSN 0719-8884

