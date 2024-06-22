The Nook / Isaac French

+ 25

Interior Design Consultant: Hans Lorei

Cabinetry: Blake Loree / Sterling Woodworks

Plumbing: Joe Richards

City: Waco

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. I’m an experiential hospitality developer, designing and building micro-resorts and unique stays. I’m also an artist. The Nook is my most recent—and favorite—project to date. It’s equal parts office, art studio, and guest

quarters.

The design marries simplicity with nature: Japanese charred-cedar cladding outside, White Oak finishes inside, and local Texas Limestone tying it all together—with plenty of glass to bring the outdoors in. The Nook is nestled under the trees in the forest just behind my home in central Texas, with a floating wood deck cantilevered over the creek edge. Every single detail has been meticulously crafted, optimizing the space for function, pristine form, and efficiency.

This unit would make an amazing unique stay, office, studio, personal residence, or all of the above! And it’s designed to be moved. I’ve had the plans professionally drafted, so you can build your own.