CAAA Restaurant by Pietro Catalano / External Reference

+ 22

Project Managers / Coordinator: Francesco Sacconi

Design Team / Collaborators: Vianella Maestra, Agustina Raskin, Anton Koshelev, Adrian Ionut Patrascu, Giulio Montefoschi

Construction Manager: Francesco Sacconi

3 D Printing: LA MÄQUINA

City: Lucerne

Country: Switzerland

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Barcelona-based architecture firm External Reference, led by Italian PhD architect Carmelo Zappulla, has been commissioned to design CAAA by Pietro Catalano, the second restaurant of acclaimed chef Pietro Catalano. Situated in Lucerne, Switzerland, the space provides an exclusive experience merging gastronomy, design, and technology. The collaboration between Zappulla and Catalano showcases an avant-garde design, narrating a tale of craftsmanship and establishing the ambiance for a distinctive gastronomic experience that engages all senses. Drawing inspiration from the rich culinary traditions of the transalpine region and from the landscape itself, External Reference crafted an interior that pays homage to the magnificence of the Alps. Spanning 85 m2 and accommodating up to 16 diners, the restaurant`s dining area is characterized by a dominant white color palette.

The ceiling, constructed with custom 3D-printed organic pieces, follows the flowing curves and shapes of the snow-capped mountains, enveloping visitors in a unique space. External Reference sought to bring to life the idea of dining within an enchanted place at the end of a snowfall, when the snow covers every imperfection and becomes a perfect veil, illuminated by a warm sun that softens the absolute white of the snow. A luminous cavity manages to reproduce the chromatic effects that characterize snowy landscapes, transforming the overall atmosphere of the restaurant.

Demonstrating a strong commitment to design at all scales, every furniture piece is custom-designed by the External Reference team. Taking inspiration once more from the serene tones of the mountainous climate and the essence of its forests, ash wood has been selected for the chairs and tables, evoking the delicacy of tree branches. Meanwhile, stainless steel, glass, and marble flooring complement the restaurant's bar. Here's how the adoption of a monochromatic and neutral color combination not only creates a delicate atmosphere but also allows architectural elements to enhance the quality of the chef's creations without competing with them. For this reason, cellulose, with its characteristic bone color, was chosen as the main material.

Technologies beyond design process. With the emergence of novel AI applications and software, a fascinating prospect unfolds immediate ideation visualization through text. For instance, tools like Dall-E and Midjourney exemplify this trend, enabling swift translation of ideas that were once confined to mere sketches. This paradigm shift ushers in a realm where AI not only suggests but also generates unforeseen outcomes, actively contributing to the creative process. "For me, the topic of artificial intelligence is a way to substitute that capacity that architects or designers in general have lost, which is the ability to draw freehand. It’s a thrilling challenge as a thought process that is typically visual must be translated into words, creating a narrative that the machine can understand. " Carmelo Zappulla says.

The following phase involved the latest tools of parametric design. External Reference computationally analyzed the morphologies of snow-covered surfaces to create a structure that takes shape from this digital study and develops in the restaurant's ceiling. After obtaining multiple references, the process continued transferring the morphology of the ceiling to digital models that provided volume and defined dimensions, enabling its subsequent 3D printing. Like a puzzle, the surface was divided into 63 manageable pieces, 80x80 cm each, facilitating their manufacture and subsequent assembly on-site.

In the final phase, each piece was printed on cellulose. Cellulose represents a more sustainable biomaterial compared to thermosetting polymers. For Pietro Catalano's CAAA restaurant in Lucerne, External Reference chose to use, for the first time in the field of architectural design, a material obtained from wood waste residues, combining natural ingredients such as lignin and cellulose. Its excellent mechanical and physical properties make it perfect for high-quality 3D printing. Moreover, it is capable of storing CO2, is completely biodegradable, and can be recycled after use. White and organic shapes, each of the elements was mounted together to form the distinctive ceiling of the dining area. In this project, External Reference, as in its long journey of exploring 3D printing applied to design and architecture, has relied on the expertise of La Máquina for project execution.

External Reference's pioneering approach constantly redefines the boundaries of creativity and opens exciting new possibilities in the fields of design and architecture. Chef Catalano joined External Reference's visionary design to mark a groundbreaking collaboration that integrates design as a new ingredient to craft unique experiences at CAAA by Pietro Catalano restaurant.