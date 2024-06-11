Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  House in Itú / Lucio Fleury Arquitetura

House in Itú / Lucio Fleury Arquitetura

House in Itú / Lucio Fleury Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows
House in Itú / Lucio Fleury Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam
House in Itú / Lucio Fleury Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
House in Itú / Lucio Fleury Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Facade, Beam, Handrail

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Itu, Brazil
  • Architects: Lucio Fleury Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  520
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Manuel Sá
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Hunter Douglas, Quattro Vetro
  • Architect In Charge: Lucio Fleury de Oliveira Bichara
  • Collaborator: Marcele Eller
  • Complementary Projects: M2 Soluções Engenharia
  • Construction: Rodrigo Ávila Lucas
  • Landscape Design: Lucia Rocha
  • City: Itu
  • Country: Brazil
House in Itú / Lucio Fleury Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. The plot with a 37-meter frontage, narrowing along its 117-meter length, combined with the substantial setback restrictions of the condominium, were not the only challenges for the project's implementation. An “Italo-country village...” This is how we could define the highly detailed briefing from the clients. Right at the entrance of the plot, two volumes create a plaza without walls or railings, and the three-meter cantilevered marquee forms the “port cochère,” marking the entrance.

House in Itú / Lucio Fleury Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam
© Manuel Sá
House in Itú / Lucio Fleury Arquitetura - Image 22 of 26
Plan - Ground floor
House in Itú / Lucio Fleury Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Manuel Sá

One of the welcome directives from the clients was to take advantage of the land's slope and create mid-level access. This would facilitate both carrying luggage to the rooms and groceries to the kitchen. From there, we developed the program, envisioning an "L"-shaped house with a large courtyard, where the volumetry without eaves would also remind us of a rural barn. The entrance of the house marks the main circulation axis, directing the view to the three large terraces that shape the extensive garden. Upon entering the house, we descend half a level to the living room and verandas that embrace the brick-paved courtyard. 

House in Itú / Lucio Fleury Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Lighting, Chair, Windows, Shelving
© Manuel Sá
House in Itú / Lucio Fleury Arquitetura - Image 23 of 26
Plan - Upper floor

The design always references the idea of an Italian village, as mentioned in the briefing, while simultaneously maintaining a Brazilian essence with the verandas and constant use and integration of the outdoor areas of the house. Brick, which is abundant in the region, was used not only to compose the courtyard but also to cover all the walls of the house, aiding in thermal comfort. In this regard, the fully glassed living room facade is protected by the veranda and two strategically positioned trees. 

House in Itú / Lucio Fleury Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Facade, Beam, Handrail
© Manuel Sá
House in Itú / Lucio Fleury Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Manuel Sá

However, in Itu, the setting sun’s heat is relentless, so we had to add an adjustable brise for better protection. This solution resulted in very pleasant light and temperature conditions. Still on the ground floor, crossing the living room, we have two guest bedrooms, one of which can be converted into an extension of the living room with large sliding doors. The well-equipped outdoor kitchen is one of the clients' most frequented places, as they love to cook. Through it, we reach the pool level and, subsequently, cross the water along the same axis to the garden terraces. On the upper floor, we are greeted by a mezzanine that houses the intimate living room and opens to the double-height ceiling of the living room. Next come the bedrooms, which benefit from the morning sun, and the master suite with a terrace that integrates the bathroom with the garden view.

House in Itú / Lucio Fleury Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© Manuel Sá

