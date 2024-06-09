Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Norway
  5. Brunstranda Service Building / Vatn Architecture + Jørgen Tandberg Arkitekt MNAL

Brunstranda Service Building / Vatn Architecture + Jørgen Tandberg Arkitekt MNAL

Save

Brunstranda Service Building / Vatn Architecture + Jørgen Tandberg Arkitekt MNAL - Exterior PhotographyBrunstranda Service Building / Vatn Architecture + Jørgen Tandberg Arkitekt MNAL - Exterior Photography, WindowsBrunstranda Service Building / Vatn Architecture + Jørgen Tandberg Arkitekt MNAL - Exterior Photography, DoorBrunstranda Service Building / Vatn Architecture + Jørgen Tandberg Arkitekt MNAL - Image 17 of 31Brunstranda Service Building / Vatn Architecture + Jørgen Tandberg Arkitekt MNAL - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hospitality Architecture, Rest Area
Norway
  • Structural Engineers: Siv.ing. Finn-Erik Nilsen AS og K. Apeland AS
  • Landscape Architect: Silje Myhre Amundsen, Statens Vegvesen
  • Contractor: Lofot Entreprenør AS
  • Concrete Element Manufacturer: Overhalla Betongbygg
  • Client: Norwegian Scenic Routes, Statens Vegvesen
  • Design Team: Trym Tafjord Langeggen, Mathias Dedic Jansen, Jonas Løland, Jelle Boone, Petter Souvorov Elverum
  • Country: Norway
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Brunstranda Service Building / Vatn Architecture + Jørgen Tandberg Arkitekt MNAL - Image 2 of 31
© Johan Dehlin

Text description provided by the architects. The white sandy beach surrounded by the spectacular mountain ranges of Flakstadøy makes this place a popular destination throughout the year. Many cyclists and surfers travel here to experience the wild surroundings.

Save this picture!
Brunstranda Service Building / Vatn Architecture + Jørgen Tandberg Arkitekt MNAL - Exterior Photography
© Johan Dehlin
Save this picture!
Brunstranda Service Building / Vatn Architecture + Jørgen Tandberg Arkitekt MNAL - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Johan Dehlin

A new service building with bathrooms and a protected space for resting has been constructed at Brunstranda, replacing the old and worn-out facilities that were previously located here. The building has a simple layout, with rooms placed next to each other under a roof structure made from prefabricated concrete elements. The roof extends towards the road to provide shelter from the rain, and along the entire seaside of the building, a bench is placed where one can sit in the sun on warmer days. Paths and parking spaces surrounding the building have been upgraded, and new benches have been placed facing the sea.

Save this picture!
Brunstranda Service Building / Vatn Architecture + Jørgen Tandberg Arkitekt MNAL - Image 21 of 31
Site Plan

The white, bush-hammered concrete used in the construction refers back to the color and texture of the sand at the nearby beaches. The form of the building is simple and clear, with strong horizontal lines contrasting the wild landscape around it.

Save this picture!
Brunstranda Service Building / Vatn Architecture + Jørgen Tandberg Arkitekt MNAL - Image 12 of 31
© Johan Dehlin

Five 14-meter-long concrete beams support the roof and form the architectural motif. They are 12cm wide and one meter high, with a structural span of 11.5 meters. The beams lean on two prefabricated concrete walls (sandwich elements) in the gables of the building. At the point where the beams transition from the warm to the cold side of the gable wall, a thermal bridge breaker is established. The cantilevering part of the roof is supported only by the reinforcement at this point. The concrete beams also give character to the interior of the building, extending through all the rooms.

Save this picture!
Brunstranda Service Building / Vatn Architecture + Jørgen Tandberg Arkitekt MNAL - Image 17 of 31
© Johan Dehlin
Save this picture!
Brunstranda Service Building / Vatn Architecture + Jørgen Tandberg Arkitekt MNAL - Interior Photography, Door
© Johan Dehlin

The concrete is white with an aggregate of marble stone. All concrete elements used in the construction are produced by Overhalla Betongbygg. To achieve the 12cm wide beams, they are singly reinforced with stainless steel reinforcement. The bush hammering was made possible by prefabrication, as it would be very challenging to do on-site. It was carried out at the factory, and it was the first time they attempted this technique. Small holes were left in the elements during casting for lifting and assembling the elements in place, and these are retained in the final structure to testify to the production method.

Save this picture!
Brunstranda Service Building / Vatn Architecture + Jørgen Tandberg Arkitekt MNAL - Image 23 of 31
Detail

All bush hammering was performed with 1.8 bars, and all elements were produced without chamfered edges. Wall elements were bush-hammered on all sides, except the top and bottom. On the underside of the beams, a micro-retarder was used to achieve a similar texture. Threaded sleeves were inserted into the wall elements, and threaded rods were installed during assembly and anchored in the foundation.

Save this picture!
Brunstranda Service Building / Vatn Architecture + Jørgen Tandberg Arkitekt MNAL - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows
© Johan Dehlin

Emphasis has been placed on robustness and durability in the choice of materials. All surfaces not part of the concrete structure were made from stainless steel of the best quality, to withstand the harsh weather conditions in Lofoten for many years to come.

Save this picture!
Brunstranda Service Building / Vatn Architecture + Jørgen Tandberg Arkitekt MNAL - Image 3 of 31
© Johan Dehlin

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Lofoten, Norway

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Vatn Architecture
Office
Jørgen Tandberg Arkitekt MNAL
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureInfrastructureTransportationRest areaNorway
Cite: "Brunstranda Service Building / Vatn Architecture + Jørgen Tandberg Arkitekt MNAL" 09 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017432/brunstranda-service-building-vatn-architecture-plus-jorgen-tandberg-arkitekt-mnal> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Drinks CabinetsCheck the latest Drinks CabinetsCheck the latest Drinks Cabinets

Check the latest Drinks Cabinets

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags