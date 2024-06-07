Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Jaguatirica Cabin / Pitta Arquitetura

Jaguatirica Cabin / Pitta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Countertop, ChairJaguatirica Cabin / Pitta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, BedroomJaguatirica Cabin / Pitta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair, BeamJaguatirica Cabin / Pitta Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Ressaca, Brazil
  • Architects: Pitta Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  65
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:João Paulo Soares de Oliveira
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bio empreendimentos, Estruturas do vale, Marcenaria G.M, Mundo das Pedras, Pau Pau Pisos em Madeira
Text description provided by the architects. Inserted in the middle of the Atlantic Forest of Ubatuba, Cabana Jaguatirica has a special visual for those who appreciate design and seek tranquility, comfort, and a deep connection with nature. Created as a cocoon to experience and connect with the lush Atlantic Forest reserve of over 700,000 square meters, this cabin was designed to provide an unforgettable experience of relaxation and connection.

Jaguatirica Cabin / Pitta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Countertop, Chair
© João Paulo Soares de Oliveira
Jaguatirica Cabin / Pitta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© João Paulo Soares de Oliveira

The entire project was designed to minimize impact on the landscape. The implementation respected the natural profile of the terrain and for the construction system, a metal structure with woodframe enclosures and a thermoplastic cover was adopted. These solutions allow for a lightweight, dry, very fast construction with minimal waste of materials. The project features large openings positioned to maximize natural light and the landscape. The main façade has a 2.5m eave that protects from the sun and allows natural light to enter, large sliding doors ensure a well-ventilated environment and allow the forest to enter the construction and become part of the environment.

Jaguatirica Cabin / Pitta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© João Paulo Soares de Oliveira
Jaguatirica Cabin / Pitta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair, Beam
© João Paulo Soares de Oliveira

With approximately 65m², this small construction was designed as a single space, where the bedroom, kitchen, and living room integrate without partitions, creating a spacious, well-lit, and ventilated environment, ensuring quality and comfort to the space.

About this office
Pitta Arquitetura
Office

Cite: "Jaguatirica Cabin / Pitta Arquitetura" [Cabana Jaguatirica / Pitta Arquitetura] 07 Jun 2024. ArchDaily.

