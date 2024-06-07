Jaguatirica Cabin / Pitta Arquitetura

Save this picture! © João Paulo Soares de Oliveira

+ 15

Lead Architects : Thiago Brunini Pitta, Rodrigo Alves Pereira

Landscape : Paisagismo Plantare

City: Ressaca

Country: Brazil

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Inserted in the middle of the Atlantic Forest of Ubatuba, Cabana Jaguatirica has a special visual for those who appreciate design and seek tranquility, comfort, and a deep connection with nature. Created as a cocoon to experience and connect with the lush Atlantic Forest reserve of over 700,000 square meters, this cabin was designed to provide an unforgettable experience of relaxation and connection.

The entire project was designed to minimize impact on the landscape. The implementation respected the natural profile of the terrain and for the construction system, a metal structure with woodframe enclosures and a thermoplastic cover was adopted. These solutions allow for a lightweight, dry, very fast construction with minimal waste of materials. The project features large openings positioned to maximize natural light and the landscape. The main façade has a 2.5m eave that protects from the sun and allows natural light to enter, large sliding doors ensure a well-ventilated environment and allow the forest to enter the construction and become part of the environment.

With approximately 65m², this small construction was designed as a single space, where the bedroom, kitchen, and living room integrate without partitions, creating a spacious, well-lit, and ventilated environment, ensuring quality and comfort to the space.