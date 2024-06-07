Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Silo House / Kaiserworks

Silo House / Kaiserworks

Save

Silo House / Kaiserworks - Interior Photography, BedroomSilo House / Kaiserworks - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, ChairSilo House / Kaiserworks - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, BeamSilo House / Kaiserworks - Interior Photography, Chair, Door, Brick, FacadeSilo House / Kaiserworks - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Phoenix, United States
  • Design: Christoph Kaiser
  • Construction, Landscape Design And Lighting: Christoph Kaiser
  • Interior Design And Cabinetry: Christoph Kaiser
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Single-Family Residence
  • City: Phoenix
  • Country: United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Silo House / Kaiserworks - Interior Photography, Facade
© Shelby Moore

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the Garfield Historic District of downtown Phoenix, Arizona, this contemporary rehabilitation of a 1955 grain silo challenges conventions of what ‘home’ is. Principal and Owner of Phoenix-based architecture office Kaiserworks not only developed the concept and design but also personally funded and built the project. The project sought to investigate tenants of “home,” as a sequel to a graduate master’s thesis called “The MetaUrban” that Kaiser presented at Harvard’s Graduate School of Design.

Save this picture!
Silo House / Kaiserworks - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Chair
© Shelby Moore

The primary design objective of the Silo House was to capture the esteemed tenets of ‘home’ in a form and configuration radically different than existing typologies. With only a 230-square-foot footprint, the Silo House, in its final form, provides a comfortable home for a single person or couple. Tectonically, the design is conceived as the marriage of two complementary parts: exterior shell and interior object.

Save this picture!
Silo House / Kaiserworks - Interior Photography, Chair, Door, Brick, Facade
© Christoph Kaiser

The corrugated exterior skin of the silo pays homage to the rural and agricultural spirit of the American landscape, now painted white to reflect the intense desert sun. Inside, the large, warm, monolithic wood and steel ‘machine for living’ reads almost like one large piece of furniture, efficiently accommodating all needed creature comforts while maintaining distinction from the interior drywall shell. An operable oculus at the top of the silo allows for passive ventilation of the interior space.

Save this picture!
Silo House / Kaiserworks - Interior Photography, Windows
© Mark Lipczynski
Save this picture!
Silo House / Kaiserworks - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Christoph Kaiser
Save this picture!
Silo House / Kaiserworks - Image 21 of 23
Plan - Ground floor

Two key aspects of the surrounding urban context influenced the Silo's design strategy. First, the blighted condition of this downtown Phoenix neighborhood necessitated an insular approach, resulting in an exterior garden encircling the silo. This private garden features momentary, framed views of the Phoenix skyline, emphasizing the connection to the larger urban environment. Second, the rich historical context of the Garfield neighborhood, despite its current blighted state, was addressed with a balance of reverence and boldness. The City of Phoenix Historic Preservation praised the project for evoking a bygone era while signaling future growth and investment in the area.

Save this picture!
Silo House / Kaiserworks - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Brick, Facade
© Christoph Kaiser

Internally, the Silo House explores the relationship between a home’s efficient use of space and its ability to bring delight, wonder, and inspiration to its occupants. By wrapping the Silo’s exterior walls with a perimeter of utilities and an “opaque program” as Kaiser refers to it, the Silo can yield a double-height interior volume that feels celebratory. “When designing small spaces, moments of generosity, and sometimes extreme generosity are required to offset the efficiency -  hopefully with wonder.” 

Save this picture!
Silo House / Kaiserworks - Image 23 of 23
Section

Kaiserworks is a Phoenix-based architecture and design studio with a reputation for holistic building and product design. The firm is passionate about creating elegant solutions to relevant problems and seeks to approach each project with the same optimism and rigor of invention that existed in mid-century American design culture.

Save this picture!
Silo House / Kaiserworks - Image 12 of 23
© Matt Winquist

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Kaiserworks
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Silo House / Kaiserworks" 07 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017383/silo-house-kaiserworks> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags