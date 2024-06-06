Lapi / SuperLimão

+ 22

Design Team: Thiago Rodrigues, Lula Gouveia, Antonio Carlos Figueira de Mello, Leticia Domingues, Maria Fernanda Elaiuy, Inaiá Brinhole, Brunna Dourado, Diogo Matsui, Heloisa Bataier, Ana Julia Senno, Thais de Matos, Karina Godois, Livia Kanebley, Daniella Rosa, Marcos, Julia Berreta, Ricardo Tortorello, Igor Tsopanoglou, Giovanna Aguiar, Weslley Kapor, Maria Fernanda Bellodi, Ana Carolina César, Fernando Richart, Caco Cruz, Fernando Ferrari e Ana Galante.

Masterplan: Spol

Client: Jacarandá Capital

Construction Method: Edificações

Total Site Area : 9374 m²

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. If the neighborhood of Pinheiros, in the West Zone of São Paulo, is currently going through an intense transformation, the region of Largo da Batata - one of the historically bustling areas of the neighborhood - solidifies this moment with the inauguration of the LAPI development in March 2024. Developed by Jacarandá Capital, with architecture by Superlimão and masterplan by Spol, the development will occupy an area of 20,000 m², the result of the integration of 29 properties arranged in three blocks.

Acquired by the real estate developer, committed to its context, the lots will form, at the end of the project, a mixed-use complex with shops, restaurants, apartments, and commercial spaces, in an architectural ensemble that combines retrofits and new constructions and focuses on connection and enjoyment.

In this newly inaugurated first phase, Block 2 was delivered, which connects Fernão Dias and Guaicuí streets and will host shops and restaurants, all with facades facing an internal square equipped with urban furniture and a large ingazeiro tree. The forecast is that the LAPI development will be fully inaugurated by the end of 2024.

A new experience of staying in the city: LAPI integrates with the main transport hub of the west zone and establishes an important outdoor occupation. Integration is one of the keywords of LAPI - a combination of the first syllables of 'Largo' and 'Pinheiros', the area is a strategic point of intersection with the city's main roads and constitutes the main intermodal public transport hub of the West Zone, with the circulation of thousands of people per day.

In this scenario, starting from the requalification of the blocks, LAPI brings a new experience of occupation by rethinking the urban space in an efficient, inclusive way that preserves the neighborhood's identity, as well as establishing itself as a landmark with transformative potential.

“The idea is for the neighborhood to gradually integrate these new uses of spaces, so that this flow, starting from LAPI and expanding beyond the block, contributes to improving urban security, coexistence, and the desired qualification of Largo,” says Thiago Rodrigues, partner and architect at Superlimão.

Luís Augusto Góes, one of the founding partners of the management company, adds: “LAPI materializes what Jacarandá Capital aims to offer to the market, projects that not only dialogue with the city but also bring tangible benefits to the regions where they are located. With a long-term focused approach, the company believes in large projects that require significant investment of time and resources, strengthening urban surroundings and creating opportunities for occupants and investors.

Based on a mapping of people flow and their profile, the concept started from a careful curation of services, shops, and restaurants, interspersed with business and leisure areas. The proposal is to keep the space in motion for as long as possible, generating people flow, lighting, and security.

Demolish and build: new spaces opened by a more dynamic city. LAPI opens its doors at a time of transformation in the region, a result of the Faria Lima Operation and other movements of the Master Plan that stimulate dialogue between business development and urban needs. Thinking about its direct impact on the user's scale, the development's conception is based on respect and preservation of local memory, prioritizing reuse and revealing the city's history in both retrofits and new constructions.

The valorization of unoccupied areas is a crucial aspect of the project. Irregular constructions without architectural attributes were strategically demolished to create open spaces that provide light, ventilation, and visual permeability. This process not only revitalizes the environment but also contributes to aesthetic and functional improvement, transforming previously neglected areas into dynamic spaces.

The enjoyment reveals an approach that enhances interaction with the urban environment, as well as addressing fundamental urban issues, such as dynamic facades with shops facing the street and others facing the interior. All circulations were directed towards the interiors, following the proposal that, in residential buildings, entry will occur through the interior of the development. This approach is equally applied to commercial units, to which access occurs exclusively through internal spaces.

In mixed-use developments like LAPI, ensuring that offices are operating until late and residences with access not restricted to certain hours maintains a constant flow of people. By concentrating all accesses internally, the objective was to create an active and vibrant atmosphere, essential for the enjoyment of the space.

Sustainability: a new use for old buildings and materials. The sustainability of the development lies in the efficient use of resources, preserving existing buildings to the maximum and reducing construction waste. With the management of demolition waste, 20 cubic meters of the original wood from the roofs was reused in the manufacturing of urban furniture occupying the common areas. In addition, the ceramic tiles, after being demolished, were integrated into the project's flooring.

The search for sustainable practices also includes investments in technologies for energy optimization and water consumption, reinforcing the commitment to contemporary and environmentally conscious practices. With the remaining areas resulting from the sum of active facades and demolition of irregular areas in all lots, new areas built in current and optimized structural systems were also added to the existing structures. The result is an approach that preserves the original and significant, establishing a harmonious dialogue between past and present.