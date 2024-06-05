Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Thailand
  5. T+N House / Junsekino Architect and Design

T+N House / Junsekino Architect and Design

Save

T+N House / Junsekino Architect and Design - Image 2 of 29T+N House / Junsekino Architect and Design - Image 3 of 29T+N House / Junsekino Architect and Design - Image 4 of 29T+N House / Junsekino Architect and Design - Interior Photography, WindowsT+N House / Junsekino Architect and Design - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential Architecture
Khet Suan Luang, Thailand
  • Interior Design: Junsekino Interior Design
  • City: Khet Suan Luang
  • Country: Thailand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
T+N House / Junsekino Architect and Design - Image 2 of 29
© Spaceshift Studio

Text description provided by the architects. T+N House is located in a buzzing residential area of Bangkok, Thailand. The house has an area of approximately 600 square meters. It is owned by a couple who is an engineer and a pilot. As for the owners’ preference for an industrial aesthetic, the main structure of the house is a steel structure, incorporating elements of machinery and the joining of materials both inside and outside.

Save this picture!
T+N House / Junsekino Architect and Design - Image 3 of 29
© Spaceshift Studio
Save this picture!
T+N House / Junsekino Architect and Design - Image 21 of 29
Save this picture!
T+N House / Junsekino Architect and Design - Image 4 of 29
© Spaceshift Studio

The conceptual idea for the architecture mass is akin to dropping a set of dice onto the ground, with 5-6 differently sized blocks depending on its functional requirements. This results in nooks and crannies with small scattered courtyards interspersed. The core of the house serves as a central distribution point connecting all other functional areas. It is the space with highest ceiling height in order to bring in natural light and ventilation. Other areas of the house are on slightly different levels which give a sense of separation to distinguish between different functions, while they are still visually connected. With this design concept, each functional area of the house has an accompanying garden space, with varying heights to accommodate different views. Despite its solid mass as viewed from the outside, the house is flooded with natural light and ventilation.

Save this picture!
T+N House / Junsekino Architect and Design - Interior Photography, Windows
© Spaceshift Studio
Save this picture!
T+N House / Junsekino Architect and Design - Image 28 of 29
Save this picture!
T+N House / Junsekino Architect and Design - Interior Photography, Windows
© Spaceshift Studio
Save this picture!
T+N House / Junsekino Architect and Design - Interior Photography, Stairs, Chair
© Spaceshift Studio
Save this picture!
T+N House / Junsekino Architect and Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Windows, Table
© Spaceshift Studio

Due to its proximity to public roads and constant exposure to sunlight throughout the day, the building’s facade is therefore designed to provide privacy and shading solutions to reduce the excessive amount of direct sunlight that might heat up the interior spaces. This involves adjusting the building mass to reduce the overall visual impact and ensure comfort. The chosen material for the facade is expanded aluminum panels, which can be easily integrated into the main structure of the house. These expanded aluminum panels help to block the view and sunlight from outside, while also allow natural ventilation. As a result, the house was designed to suit the tropical climate.

Save this picture!
T+N House / Junsekino Architect and Design - Interior Photography
© Spaceshift Studio
Save this picture!
T+N House / Junsekino Architect and Design - Image 13 of 29
© Spaceshift Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Khet Suan Luang, Thailand

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Junsekino Architect and Design
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureThailand
Cite: "T+N House / Junsekino Architect and Design" 05 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017338/t-plus-n-house-junsekino-architect-and-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags