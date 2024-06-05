T+N House / Junsekino Architect and Design

+ 24

Interior Design: Junsekino Interior Design

City: Khet Suan Luang

Country: Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. T+N House is located in a buzzing residential area of Bangkok, Thailand. The house has an area of approximately 600 square meters. It is owned by a couple who is an engineer and a pilot. As for the owners’ preference for an industrial aesthetic, the main structure of the house is a steel structure, incorporating elements of machinery and the joining of materials both inside and outside.

The conceptual idea for the architecture mass is akin to dropping a set of dice onto the ground, with 5-6 differently sized blocks depending on its functional requirements. This results in nooks and crannies with small scattered courtyards interspersed. The core of the house serves as a central distribution point connecting all other functional areas. It is the space with highest ceiling height in order to bring in natural light and ventilation. Other areas of the house are on slightly different levels which give a sense of separation to distinguish between different functions, while they are still visually connected. With this design concept, each functional area of the house has an accompanying garden space, with varying heights to accommodate different views. Despite its solid mass as viewed from the outside, the house is flooded with natural light and ventilation.

Due to its proximity to public roads and constant exposure to sunlight throughout the day, the building’s facade is therefore designed to provide privacy and shading solutions to reduce the excessive amount of direct sunlight that might heat up the interior spaces. This involves adjusting the building mass to reduce the overall visual impact and ensure comfort. The chosen material for the facade is expanded aluminum panels, which can be easily integrated into the main structure of the house. These expanded aluminum panels help to block the view and sunlight from outside, while also allow natural ventilation. As a result, the house was designed to suit the tropical climate.