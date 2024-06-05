Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Greece
  5. THYTA House / LASSA architects

THYTA House / LASSA architects

Save

THYTA House / LASSA architects - Image 2 of 20THYTA House / LASSA architects - Image 3 of 20THYTA House / LASSA architects - Image 4 of 20THYTA House / LASSA architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, ConcreteTHYTA House / LASSA architects - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Lefkada, Greece
  • Architects: LASSA architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  380
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:@NAARO
  • Lead Architects: Dora Sweijd and Theo Sarantoglou Lalis
  • Design Team: Jonathan Cheng, Raz Keltsh
  • Technical Team: Aimon Litinas
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: G. Bougas
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: G. Bougas
  • Landscape Architecture: LASSA
  • Urban Planning: G Bougas
  • City: Lefkada
  • Country: Greece
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
THYTA House / LASSA architects - Image 3 of 20
© @NAARO

LASSA’s THYTA House frames views of the Ionian archipelago. THYTA is nestled within a mountainous natural landscape covered with wild scrubs and olive trees overlooking one of the most beautiful panoramas of the Island of Lefkada in Greece.

Save this picture!
THYTA House / LASSA architects - Image 2 of 20
© @NAARO
Save this picture!
THYTA House / LASSA architects - Image 17 of 20
Roof plan

The THYTA House was designed by LASSA Architects as a retreat for a local family. An elliptical silhouette delineates the common areas of the house while the bedroom areas are inserted within the topography on the upper floor. The project is partially hidden into the terrain and forms a combination of overlapping volumes reducing the elevation seen from the sea. The house is deployed linearly on two levels following the curvature of the mountain profile.

Save this picture!
THYTA House / LASSA architects - Image 4 of 20
© @NAARO

An elliptical living room detaches from the sloping terrain allowing for the creation of a courtyard as a secluded garden that provides shading while emphasizing views of the mountain and sky. The roof is punctured by two oculi that frame olive trees. A column-free pergola extends the shade and framing of the sea. When entering the house one walks into a world that projects the gaze toward the ravine and the glittering lights of the sea.

Save this picture!
THYTA House / LASSA architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Concrete
© @NAARO

The curved and sinuous lines accompany the discovery little by little. A key objective of the design is to seamlessly extend the interior spaces into a multitude of outdoor living areas such as the terraces, the loggia, the pool area, and the courtyard. The living room and kitchen is spacious, conceived as a pavilion it is open to all sides. On the upper floor, a hallway connects a family room and two bedrooms that overlook the upper garden and the elliptical roof terrace. The lower level integrates a studio within one of the stone retention walls that structure the landscape.

Save this picture!
THYTA House / LASSA architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© @NAARO
Save this picture!
THYTA House / LASSA architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Windows
© @NAARO

The planted roof protects from direct sunlight and excessive heat throughout the day. The living room, designed to be open on both sides, allows the refreshing northern wind to naturally ventilate the house during the evening hours. The overhangs protect the façade from direct sun and the planted roofs act as a thermal mass that reduces significantly the need for cooling and heating. A combination of different tones of neutral colors to various shades of blue, grey, and green delineates subtly the project and facilitates its insertion in its surrounding landscape.

Save this picture!
THYTA House / LASSA architects - Image 15 of 20
© @NAARO

The project construction was facilitated by offsite CNC cut formwork elements designed and assembled by LASSA that enabled to reduction of the cost while providing specific building constraints. The planted garden comprises a blend of native coastal vegetation requiring minimal watering, featuring wild olive trees, shrubs, and small aromatic gardens, creating a captivating sensory experience.

Save this picture!
THYTA House / LASSA architects - Image 7 of 20
© @NAARO

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
LASSA architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesGreece
Cite: "THYTA House / LASSA architects" 05 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017332/thyta-house-lassa-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags