La Felipa / DIA UNO STUDIO

Lead Team: Marta A. Rozas

Technical Team: María Perales

City: Madrid

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. La Felipa is a 55m² apartment located in a 1960s suburban neighborhood of Madrid. This transformation was approached with two main objectives: to honor and dignify the original character of the property, without pretense or extravagance, and to adapt the spatial layout from the typical compartmentalized arrangement of this era to a hybrid and flexible use that would cater to the needs of its new owner.

The project respects the original materials of the dwelling, showcasing both the concrete structure and the various terrazzo floors that evoke the previous distribution.

The terracotta flooring of the terrace has been preserved and serves as a guide to reintroduce the same material in areas where the previous flooring was damaged and irreparable, such as in parts of the kitchen, bathroom, or bedroom.

In the pursuit of freeing up space and maximizing fluidity and luminosity, most of the partitions were removed, and the decision was made to install exposed electrical wiring to eliminate false ceilings, thereby expanding the livable area. Only the toilet and one bedroom were kept separate.

The open area is a multifunctional space for cooking, dining, or working. Here, the uses are delineated by a colour-lacquered iron shelving unit that adds personality and seamlessly integrates with the rest of the materials. It functions as a dynamic element that stores, separates, or connects throughout the space.

The bedroom maintains the warmth of the original parquet flooring and is conceived as a neutral space, with the only standout feature being a raised platform clad in terracotta for reading and meditation, connected to the outdoors.

La Felipa speaks of roots, of enduring over time, of life in the neighborhoods of Madrid, of the value of home as a place of belonging.