Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Learning
  4. Belgium
  5. CPFB Education Center / archipelago

CPFB Education Center / archipelago

Save

CPFB Education Center / archipelago - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCPFB Education Center / archipelago - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ConcreteCPFB Education Center / archipelago - Interior Photography, Table, Lighting, Chair, WindowsCPFB Education Center / archipelago - Interior Photography, Dining room, Windows, Chair, BeamCPFB Education Center / archipelago - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Learning, Other Facilities, Adaptive Reuse
Ottignies-Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
CPFB Education Center / archipelago - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Johnny Umans

Text description provided by the architects. Originally the post office of Louvain-la-Neuve, the characteristic building housed several teaching courses for the University of Louvain until its final occupation as a ‘school for sound’. Overcompartmentalized and acoustically insulated to meet recording standards, the clarity of the architecture and the simplicity of its materials were lost.

Save this picture!
CPFB Education Center / archipelago - Interior Photography, Table, Lighting, Chair, Windows
© Johnny Umans

Uncovering architecture. The first task was to dismantle the building to lay it bare: salvaging the concrete that could be salvaged, restoring the original brickwork, and preserving the joinery and frames. The volumes are decompartmentalized both functionally and spatially. The exceptional height of the roof and the interplay of the beams and light falling through the glass bricks are recovered.

Save this picture!
CPFB Education Center / archipelago - Image 12 of 17
Ground Floor Plan

The renovation strategy aims to restore the building to its pristine condition while providing it with the technology and thermal comfort needed for the next stage in its life cycle. Following our vision for renovation, we are only intervening on walls that were already modified. The east facade is the only facade that we are adapting, to increase the spatial continuity on the ground floor.

Save this picture!
CPFB Education Center / archipelago - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Johnny Umans
Save this picture!
CPFB Education Center / archipelago - Image 13 of 17
First Floor Plan

Co-creation. The Centre d’enseignement supérieur, de promotion et de formation continuée en Brabant wallon (CPFB) is an education center linked to the UCL - University of Louvain with a focus on social development. When the CPFB launched a call to transform the former post office into a learning center, they asked the architects one question: how can this building be adapted to new teaching methods and a wide range of courses?

Save this picture!
CPFB Education Center / archipelago - Interior Photography, Windows
© Johnny Umans
Save this picture!
CPFB Education Center / archipelago - Image 15 of 17
Section 2
Save this picture!
CPFB Education Center / archipelago - Interior Photography, Dining room, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Johnny Umans

An institute like the CPFB is diverse in the courses it offers, as well as its students, the size of the groups, the teaching staff, and timetables. It therefore seemed vital to us to start this project with a co-creation process, to integrate the vision of all of the future users in the project. For an efficient and productive co-creation process, we drew a specific set of graphic documents to collect information about group dynamics, workplaces, and connections between places, users, and tools. In the second phase, we analyzed the information and started defining different activities and places.

Save this picture!
CPFB Education Center / archipelago - Image 16 of 17
Diagram 1

Activity-based design. Once the results of the co-creation process were validated, we began exploring the spatial possibilities of ‘activity-based design’. Traditionally, a program is designed in the following way: Place = Function = Activity. To adapt to new learning methods, we are proposing to do away with the permanent assignment of a place to a function. Functions are mobile and people move around depending on the activity they perform (and subsequently find the right place). We choose to define places throughout the building with a strong spatial character, designed to accommodate an activity rather than a function. Place = Activity, Function Is Mobile.

Save this picture!
CPFB Education Center / archipelago - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Concrete
© archipelago

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Ottignies-Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
archipelago
Office

Materials

GlassConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLearningEducational ArchitectureOther facilitiesRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseBelgium

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLearningEducational ArchitectureOther facilitiesRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseBelgium
Cite: "CPFB Education Center / archipelago" 05 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017281/cpfb-education-center-archipelago> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Check the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media Stands

Top #Tags