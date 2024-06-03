Kindergarten GALAXIE eR Varnsdorf / RG architects studio

+ 34

Chief Engineer – Construction: Zdeněk Navrátil

Architecture – 1st Design Solution: Matěj Čunát

3 D Model, Visualization, Graphics: Miroslav Kudrna, Jan Saidl

Foremen: Pavel Kalina, Jan Zajíc

Vision: Jan Rýdl [TOS Varnsdorf]

Working Committee: Rolland Solloch, Stanislav Horáček, Josef Hambálek, Marian Čapek

Representatives Of The Varnsdorf Town Administration: Jan Šimek, Jiří Sucharda, Jan Šišulák

Representatives Of The Varnsdorf Town Council: Jaroslav Beránek, Jana Puschová, Eva Kunčarová

Construction Partner: Václav Moravec

Statics: Milan Hampl

HVAC: Petr Beneš

Sanitary Installations: Michal Vodňanský

Interior Designer: Daniel Koloc

Landscape Desgin: Jaroslava Křivohlavá

Electric Engineering: Martin Müller

Fire Safety: Leoš Miškovský

Gastro: Přemysl Břenek

Transport Engineering: Urban Ocilka

Landscape / Irrigation: David Müller

Central Heating: František Peterka

Photovoltaics: Pavel Macháček

Budget: Antonín Buchar

Main Contractor:: STAMO

Construction Manager: Martin Machek

Technical Supervisor: Michal Ludvík [3L studio]

Consultation: Helena Grafková, Veronika Strolená, Jitka Málková, Pavlína Nováková, Lenka Vopatová

City: Varnsdorf

Country: Czech Republic

Text description provided by the architects. The new GALAXIE eR Kindergarten for 50 children (eR as JOY) addresses the increasing demand for new preschool facilities in Varnsdorf in the Šluknov foothills.

Situated at the corner of Západní Street and the road leading to the Edisonova School, the building is a single-story brick structure with a regular elliptical floor plan and an internal elliptical atrium. It is covered by a flat green roof with a low parapet and an elevated roof section above the multifunctional hall. The shape of the building was designed with consideration for the surrounding development, existing communication relationships, corner position, and the plot's orientation to ensure sufficient sunlight in the interior spaces and atrium and to allow views into the surrounding landscape and adjacent forest park. The building’s placement created a high-quality public space in front of the nursery with elliptical green islands, also allowing for natural pedestrian circulation.

The organic shape of the kindergarten embodies openness, freedom of movement, harmony, and beauty – essential "nourishment" for the human spirit, and desirable for children's development. Inside the building, a green atrium with newly planted sakura trees opens up, creating a peaceful place for children to relax and play. It symbolizes the idea of the Garden of Eden and the child's pure soul. The visual and physical connection of the atrium with the adjacent garden further plays out the idea of children's emergence from paradise into the outside world.

The internal layout consists of two separate sections, each accommodating 25 children, equipped with necessary operational and sanitary facilities, its catering operation, and a multifunctional hall located in the imaginary center of the kindergarten. The hall can be used for children's parties and physical activities within the kindergarten operation, as well as for cultural events and activities outside school hours. The hall is separated from neighboring classrooms by mobile sliding panels, allowing for flexible changes to the entire space as needed. The classrooms and playrooms, or nap areas for children, symmetrically oriented in the side wings of the kindergarten, are designed as open spaces bordered from the outside by built-in atypical furniture with toy shelves, built-in cabinets, mobile containers, and integrated strip and frameless square windows set at children's eye level with views into the adjacent garden.

The interiors are designed as neutral environments combining light gray linoleum flooring, light birch plywood of built-in atypical furniture with integrated frameless windows, white paint, and acoustic perforated ceilings with circular lights, ultimately allowing individual color accents of play elements and standard furniture and the adjacent garden with birch trees and blooming sakura to stand out. Thanks to the floor-to-ceiling glazing facing the courtyard with strip and square windows in the perimeter wall, the garden becomes an omnipresent part of the interiors, completing the uniform and harmonious environment of the entire kindergarten.