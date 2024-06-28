Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. France
  5. SOURCE Pavilion / Atelier LAVIT

SOURCE Pavilion / Atelier LAVIT

Save

SOURCE Pavilion / Atelier LAVIT - Image 2 of 21SOURCE Pavilion / Atelier LAVIT - Image 3 of 21SOURCE Pavilion / Atelier LAVIT - Image 4 of 21SOURCE Pavilion / Atelier LAVIT - Interior PhotographySOURCE Pavilion / Atelier LAVIT - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Residential Architecture, Extension
Paris, France
  • Architects: Atelier LAVIT
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  110
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Acqualift, Shüco France
  • Project Design: Marco Lavit
  • General Contractor : REHAS
  • Engineers Firm: Bollinger + Grohmann
  • City: Paris
  • Country: France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
SOURCE Pavilion / Atelier LAVIT - Exterior Photography, Windows
Courtesy of Atelier LAVIT

Text description provided by the architects. According to its owners' wishes, the SOURCE pavilion is a unique and tailor-made pool house nestled in the heart of the 16th arrondissement of Paris, in the Villa Montmorency neighborhood. This remarkable pavilion discreetly emerges among the Haussmannian residential buildings in a sheltered green area spanning over a thousand square meters. Respecting the site’s balance with nature, the project is strategically positioned in the northwest corner of the plot to allow the living spaces and pergola to open towards the south. This arrangement maximizes the distance from neighboring properties and provides a calming refuge.

Save this picture!
SOURCE Pavilion / Atelier LAVIT - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam, Windows
Courtesy of Atelier LAVIT
Save this picture!
SOURCE Pavilion / Atelier LAVIT - Image 16 of 21
Ground Floor Plan

The carefully conceived landscape plan immerses its guests in a quiet urban oasis surrounded by a large variety of plants, bushes, and fruit trees. SOURCE is envisioned as a unique architectural creation, combining the lightness of an outdoor pergola, the functionality of a poolhouse, and the charm of a treehouse. This fusion results in an unusual volumetric design, combining multiple spaces and levels, offering an indoor living area of approximately seventy square meters.

Save this picture!
SOURCE Pavilion / Atelier LAVIT - Image 7 of 21
Courtesy of Atelier LAVIT
Save this picture!
SOURCE Pavilion / Atelier LAVIT - Interior Photography
Courtesy of Atelier LAVIT

On the ground floor, the wooden terrace acts as a transitional element between the garden's greenery and the mineral paving of the pool. This concrete flooring and its surroundings create a continuous flow of materials between the water basin and the living area, composed of a lounging space, a summer kitchen, and a changing room. The pool’s movable floor allows the outdoor area to be completely modular.

Save this picture!
SOURCE Pavilion / Atelier LAVIT - Image 3 of 21
Courtesy of Atelier LAVIT
Save this picture!
SOURCE Pavilion / Atelier LAVIT - Image 20 of 21
Section 1

The pergola and roof are characterized by two inclined flat surfaces constructed from Douglas wood fir slats, which conceal the habitable volumes of the two bedrooms and their amenities. Nearly invisible from the garden, these rooms feature expansive glass openings. Guests are gently cradled among the tree canopies and experience the peacefulness of a treehouse. This sensation is further enhanced by a birch tree growing in the pavilion's inner patio, hiding the spiral staircase and walkway leading to the bedrooms. The inclined pergola, opening towards the sky, imparts a sense of increased brightness and spaciousness to the living area and pool while offering protection from the rain.

Save this picture!
SOURCE Pavilion / Atelier LAVIT - Image 8 of 21
Courtesy of Atelier LAVIT
Save this picture!
SOURCE Pavilion / Atelier LAVIT - Image 21 of 21
Sections 2
Save this picture!
SOURCE Pavilion / Atelier LAVIT - Interior Photography, Windows
Courtesy of Atelier LAVIT

Given the site's narrow access due to a passage less than a meter wide, the pavilion was designed as a completely prefabricated structure, easily transportable and assemblable on-site. A mixed steel and wood framework was deemed the most effective construction technique. The engineering firm Bollinger+Grohmann played a crucial role in co-designing the metal framework, the various cantilevered elements, and the intricate design of the main structure's pillars.

Save this picture!
SOURCE Pavilion / Atelier LAVIT - Image 4 of 21
Courtesy of Atelier LAVIT

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Paris, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier LAVIT
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentExtensionFrance

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentExtensionFrance
Cite: "SOURCE Pavilion / Atelier LAVIT" 28 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017274/source-pavilion-atelier-lavit> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags