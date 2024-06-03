Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Theater
  4. Denmark
  5. Mungo Park Theatre / Christensen & Co. Architects

Mungo Park Theatre / Christensen & Co. Architects

Save
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Theater
Lillerød, Denmark
  • Architects: Christensen & Co. Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1425
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Lead Architect: Mikkel Hermann Sørensen
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Stouenborg
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Sweco
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Gade & Mortensen Akustik
  • Landscape Architecture: Lassen Landskab
  • City: Lillerød
  • Country: Denmark
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Mungo Park Theatre / Christensen & Co. Architects - Image 2 of 10

Text description provided by the architects. The newest addition to Mungo Park Theatre breathes life into the city center of Allerød and will be the face of the theatre to the outside world. The new, square theatre building has a dynamic façade that creates visibility around the theatre’s activities. The façade is wooden and organized into modules, which gives the building a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Save this picture!
Mungo Park Theatre / Christensen & Co. Architects - Image 3 of 10

The calm exterior of the building excites curiosity, allowing the inside of the theatre to remain secret until one enters the house. In the façade, vertical strips of light glow in the dark, as if the theatre’s life is flowing out through cracks in the building. The façade lights make the house buzz with activity and create interaction between the theatre, its immediate surroundings, and the rest of the city. The façade is a communicative surface where posters and banners let locals and visitors know what is currently happening in the theatre and what is to come.

Save this picture!
Mungo Park Theatre / Christensen & Co. Architects - Image 9 of 10
Floor plan
Save this picture!
Mungo Park Theatre / Christensen & Co. Architects - Image 10 of 10
Section

Magical Darkness. Inside the building, the theatre hall is one large, elegant room where the audience can wholeheartedly immerse themselves in the performance’s magic. The room can be organized and illuminated – or completely blacked out – as needed, and all technical installations are tucked away in the darkness above the ceiling. The theatre is both a cultural center and a local social hub where citizens can meet and talk about the performance or discover what performances and events the theatre holds. In the design, we have prioritized flexibility so that the room can be adapted to the needs of different performances and events.

Save this picture!
Mungo Park Theatre / Christensen & Co. Architects - Image 5 of 10

Life Cycle Analysis. The building was completed before Life Cycle Analysis became obligatory; however, we did select the façade materials based on Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) and Life Cycle Cost (LCC) calculations to reduce the building’s environmental footprint. This means that the façade consists of materials with a long life that are easy to maintain and recycle.

Save this picture!
Mungo Park Theatre / Christensen & Co. Architects - Image 6 of 10

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Lillerød, Denmark

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Christensen & Co. Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & PerformancetheaterDenmark
Cite: "Mungo Park Theatre / Christensen & Co. Architects" 03 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017232/mungo-park-theatre-christensen-and-co-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest CountersCheck the latest CountersCheck the latest Counters

Check the latest Counters

Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Top #Tags